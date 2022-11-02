 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Plan to expand data centers in northern Virginia approved

  • Updated
  • 0

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A plan to redevelop a rural swath of northern Virginia into data centers has received approval after a marathon public hearing that stretched through the night.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 Wednesday morning in support of the plan over the opposition of environmentalists and conservationists.

Data centers that provide the backbone for the rapid increase in cloud computing have proliferated in northern Virginia, which has long been a technology hub.

The data centers have proven to be a revenue boon to local governments, but neighbors have complained about noise and environmentalists have expressed concern about the massive amounts of electricity that data centers consume.

People are also reading…

In Prince William County, concern also centered around the viewshed for nearby Manassas National Battlefield Park.

Supporters of the plan said it could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue and that the plan is designed in a way to accommodate environmental concerns.

Republican supervisors Jeanine Lawson and Yesli Vega, who is running for Congress in a closely watched race, voted against the project.

The changes to the comprehensive plan that were approved Wednesday are not the final say. Individual projects within what's called the Prince William Digital Gateway will still need to seek approval, and supervisors who supported the change say the projects will be scrutinized to ensure environmental concerns are addressed.

The final vote occurred just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 12 hours after discussion began and hundreds of county residents spoke, in both opposition and support.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

An evacuation order has forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building in Miami Beach, on the same avenue where a condominium collapse in Surfside killed nearly 100 people last year. The order came Thursday evening after engineers determined the Port Royale building is unsafe. They discovered that a main concrete beam supporting the 50-year-old building has shifted and a crack in the beam has grown bigger. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier says a structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of all 164 units at the building, which is undergoing a required safety recertification.

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true. The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that's a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market. More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

Online shopping, including travel shopping, has shifted from desktop to mostly mobile devices. Yet, research on shopping habits suggest that consumers make suboptimal choices when they cannot compare final prices. On a mobile device, it can be difficult to switch back and forth across brands or apps and complete a multistep flight or hotel booking process. This can lead to phone users paying more, simply because it seems too hard to go through the comparison process multiple times on a mobile device. Instead, travelers should use a desktop that allows them to compare final prices easily, so they don’t end up overpaying.

Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

The Agriculture Department has announced $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It's part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu unveiled the grant during a visit to North Carolina. There are 49 recipients in 24 states. Thursday's announcement and visit to North Carolina come as President Joe Biden and other top Democratic officials try to sell their achievements to voters before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. North Carolina has an open seat for the U.S. Senate.

Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call

Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call

Asian stock markets are mixed ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell after tech companies reported disappointing quarterly results. Forecasters expect U.S. government data to show the economy grew in the three months ending in September after two quarters of contraction. The ECB is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.75 percentage points. Central banks are hiking rates to cool stubbornly high inflation. Investors worry that might tip the global economy into recession.

Oregon voter registration program hit minor software glitch

Oregon’s pioneering motor voter program, in which residents who interact with the motor vehicle division are automatically registered to vote, hit a minor software speed bump. But the secretary of state says it’s being resolved. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the Oregon Elections Division on Friday discovered the software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. Almost 8,000 eligible voters in Oregon were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. Fagan will direct county clerks to issue ballots to affected voters.

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe’s energy crisis is forcing some people to turn to cheaper sources to stay warm as the weather gets colder. After Russia slashed natural gas flows to Europe amid its war against Ukraine, demand for wood is surging in poorer nations like Moldova and Kosovo as well as in the richer nations of Western and central Europe. It's led to higher prices, growing concerns about theft and even scams. Some German foresters are putting GPS devices into logs to track the valuable stocks and deter theft. There are also environmental risks to burning firewood, from the particles that people breathe to increased felling of trees.

Watch Now: Related Video

What dealing with email notifications says about you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News