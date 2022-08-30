 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Podcast leads to Australian's conviction in wife's murder

  • Updated
  • 0

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian man was convicted on Tuesday of murdering his wife 40 years ago after a renewed police investigation that was triggered by a popular podcast.

Christopher Dawson, 74, faces a possible life sentence. He opted for a trial by judge instead of a jury in the New South Wales state Supreme Court due to his notoriety from “The Teacher’s Pet” podcast, which 60 million people have listened to since 2018. The podcast set out a circumstantial case that Dawson had murdered his wife, Lynette.

Justice Ian Harrison found that Dawson killed his wife in 1982. At the time, Dawson was a high school teacher who was in a sexual relationship with a teenage former student and babysitter for his two daughters, identified in court as J.C.

The judge found the husband killed his wife because he feared losing his lover.

People are also reading…

Harrison rejected the possibility that the wife abandoned her husband and children to vanish without a trace. He also dismissed claims the wife had been seen alive after January 1982 or that she had contacted her husband.

“The whole of the circumstantial evidence satisfies me that Lynette Dawson is dead, that she died on or about Jan. 8, 1982 and that she did not voluntarily abandon her home,” the judge said.

The wife had a strong attachment to her husband and daughters, was no “shrinking violet,” and had limited funds to support herself. This led the judge to reject the idea that she had left with only the clothes on her back.

“The proposition is ludicrous,” the judge said.

In his reasons for the guilty verdict, Harrison found that Dawson had lied about phone calls he claimed to have received from his wife after her disappearance.

J.C. and Dawson married in 1984 and separated in 1990.

Outside court, Lynette's brother, Greg Simms, appealed to his brother-in-law to reveal the location of her body.

“The journey is not complete. She is still missing. We still need to bring her home. We would ask Chris Dawson to find it in himself to finally do the decent thing and allow us to bring Lyn home to a peaceful rest,” Simms said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Congress wants to hear what Twitter whistleblower has to say

Congress wants to hear what Twitter whistleblower has to say

U.S. lawmakers are anxious to hear from Twitter’s former security chief, who has alarmed Washington with allegations that the influential social network misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control fake accounts. Leaders of several congressional panels are poring over the disclosures by respected cybersecurity expert Peiter Zatko, and calls on Capitol Hill for investigations are mounting. Zatko is due to testify next month at a Senate hearing. He has accused Twitter of deceptions involving its handling of “spam," or fake, accounts, an allegation that is at the core of billionaire tycoon Elon Musk's attempt to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

California has set itself on a path to end the era of gas-powered cars in the state. The policy approved Thursday by the California Air Resources Board is the world's most stringent set of rules for transitioning to electric vehicles. It doesn't ban the use of gas-powered cars or the sale of used ones. But it would require 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. The transformation will require 15 times more car chargers across the state and a more robust energy grid.

'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide

'Tape or chewing gum:' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide

Twitter at its best is a tool to get a message out quickly, efficiently and directly, whether you're an activist or a local fire department. But it’s also a constant risk-and-reward calculation. A bombshell whistleblower report from Twitter’s former head of security alleges that the social media company has been negligently lax on cybersecurity and privacy protections for its users for years. The revelations could be especially concerning for those who use it to reach constituencies, get news out about emergencies as well as for political dissidents and activists in the crosshairs of hackers or other malicious actors.

Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Seattle Times reports the specific regulations for Washington are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in. Inslee said in a tweet that "this is a critical milestone in our climate fight.” California’s policy requires 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. In 2020, Washington lawmakers passed a law directing the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards as they’re rolled out.

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance

Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell Tuesday while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.

Wendy Schmidt gives big to protect oceans, planet's future

Wendy Schmidt gives big to protect oceans, planet's future

The health of the world’s oceans looms large in Wendy Schmidt’s thinking about the planet’s future and in her giving. Schmidt leads a collection of philanthropies through which she and her husband, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, work to help protect the planet. They give to support clean energy, marine science and ocean conservation, and efforts to address climate change, plastic pollution, and food insecurity. The couple have also built programs that support and connect young leaders, scientists, and others working to solve an array of global problems. The Schmidts have poured nearly $2.2 billion into their philanthropies since 2019 and during that time have pledged and given away more than $1.4 billion.

Spanish market regulator warns about cryptocurrency event

Spanish financial authorities are planning to keep a close eye on a major cryptocurrency metaverse event being organized in Madrid this weekend. The CNMV stock market regulator warned that neither the organizers of the event, Mundocrypto, nor the sponsors have authorization to provide investment services or gather funds. The event Saturday at a Madrid concert arena is expected draw 7,000 people. Spanish authorities and the CNMV say such gatherings are often aimed at luring people, especially young people, into investing in cryptocurrencies without full knowledge of the possible consequences. Mundocrypto founder Mani Thawani has defended the event, arguing that it's for educational purposes.

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices. The data can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship. The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued Idaho-based Kochava Inc. amid a charged debate over the privacy of individuals who may be seeking an abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in June ending the constitutional protections for abortion. The data-broker industry has come under amplified scrutiny from Congress and regulators.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is there a best way to brew coffee?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News