 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: LA man arrested in rapes lured victims through app

  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man was arrested for posing as a woman on a dating app so he could lure men and rape them, police said Wednesday.

Aadrian Evelyn, 32, was arrested Tuesday in connection with three assaults that took place in recent months, police said in a statement.

He remained jailed on $300,000 bail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Evelyn used photos and texts on a dating app to convince the victims to meet up for sexual encounters, authorities said. Once they arrived, Evelyn claimed to be a friend of the woman, drugged the men unconscious and raped them, police said.

DNA evidence and statements from the men helped link Evelyn to the assaults, police said.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and urged them to come forward.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced Tuesday its largest-ever financial seizure — more than $3.6 billion — and the arrests of a New York couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that Google is joining the automaker's effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

UN experts: North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks

UN experts: North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is continuing to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms and exchanges, illicit money that is an important source of funding for its nuclear and missile programs, U.N. experts said in a report quoting cyber specialists.

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's top science adviser Dr. Eric Lander resigned Monday, hours after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff, marking the first Cabinet-level departure of the Biden administration.

Watch Now: Related Video

Some people prefer meaningful gifts over money for Valentine's Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News