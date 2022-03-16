 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Professor sues student for posting final exam online

  • 0

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California university professor is suing a student he says tried to cheat on the midterm and final exams by posting them online in hopes of getting the answers.

David Berkovitz, who teaches at Chapman University's business school, filed a federal lawsuit last week against a student identified only as “John Doe," the Orange County Register reported.

The suit contends the student committed copyright infringement last year by posting the two exams on an education-based document-sharing website in an effort to obtain answers to some essay questions. The suit noted that the tests were distributed with a warning that they were copyright protected and weren't to be reproduced.

He later learned that portions of the test had been posted on the Course Hero website.

“It seems to be cheating and an ethical violation of Chapman’s honor code,” said Marc E. Hankin, Berkowitz's attorney. “If there is some ethical impropriety going on, we want to stop that because it changes the grading curve.”

People are also reading…

Hankin said he will subpoena the website to obtain records to identify the student responsible for posting the exams.

Course Hero said it deleted the professor's tests and doesn't tolerate copyright infringement.

However, the Register said four essay questions and some suggested answers from other users remained on the site as of Tuesday.

Chapman professors hold the copyright to their work and the university isn't involved in the lawsuit, spokeswoman Ceria Valenzuela Metzger told the paper.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories

Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some social media users suggest that soaring fuel prices in the U.S. aren’t the result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, increased consumption or supply chain issues as daily life resumes after two years of stagnation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

New Mexico governor sets sights on building hydrogen economy

New Mexico governor sets sights on building hydrogen economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took another step Thursday to put New Mexico on the hydrogen map, signing an executive order she said will help establish a roadmap making clear that hydrogen will be a key focus of the state as it works to transform its energy economy.

India unsure of Russian arms to meet China, Pakistan threats

India unsure of Russian arms to meet China, Pakistan threats

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is exploring ways to avoid a major disruption in its supply of Russian-made weaponry amid U.S. sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tightrope walk could become more difficult due to a continuing border standoff with China.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study shows link between using the internet as an escape and increased depressive symptoms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News