AP

Prosecutors recommend dropping charges against MIT professor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending dropping charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was accused last year of hiding work he did for the Chinese government while also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research, a person familiar with the decision said Friday.

The decision in the case of Gang Chen is expected to be finalized by the Justice Department in the coming weeks, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The move comes as the Justice Department conducts an internal review of its investigations and prosecutions of university professors in the United States accused of concealing their ties to China. Those investigations are part of the China Initiative, an effort launched by the Justice Department to crack down on Chinese digital espionage and trade secret theft. The review is expected to be done shortly.

At the time of his January 2021 arrest, prosecutors accused Chen of entering into undisclosed contracts while working for MIT and holding appointments with Chinese entities, including acting as an “overseas expert” for the Chinese government at the request of the People’s Republic of China Consulate Office in New York.

Prosecutors alleged that Chen failed to disclose his connections to China, as is required on federal grant applications.

But federal prosecutors in Boston have moved to drop the case after new information came to light, including an interview with a high-level Department of Energy official, according to the person familiar with the case. The decision was reported earlier Friday by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

Despite a conviction last month of a Harvard University professor on charges that he hid his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program, other high-profile cases have faltered. A federal judge in September threw out all charges against a University of Tennessee professor accused of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from NASA, and the university has since offered to reinstate him.

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives.

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $6 billion

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips, reported Thursday its quarterly profit rose 16.4% over a year earlier to $6 billion amid surging demand for chips for smartphones and other electronics.

Ducey's desalination plant not likely to be a quick reality

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's announcement this week that he would work with the Legislature to provide $1 billion to “secure Arizona’s water future for the next 100 years” focused entirely on a new desalination plant in Mexico.

Stocks end modestly lower after recouping most of early loss

Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street Monday after recouping much of an early slide. Technology stocks bounced back after leading the market lower in the morning. Losses for industrial companies and banks were partly offset by gains in health care companies. The S&P 500 ended down 0.1%, erasing most of an earlier loss of just over 2%. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, closed up less than 0.1%. It was down 2.7% earlier. Bond yields continued to rise as investors anticipate moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Energy prices fell.

Climate change, legal cannabis, budget on legislative agenda

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers gathered on Wednesday for the start of their 90-day legislative session with an unprecedented budget surplus, as they also prepared to debate high-profile issues such as the legalization of recreational marijuana and climate change.

