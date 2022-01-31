 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quadrant's new facility bringing 200 jobs to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An electric vehicle-related operation will build a facility in Kentucky, creating 200 full-time jobs.

The $95 million Louisville plant will be Quadrant's first mass production facility in the U.S., Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The facility will manufacture rare-earth magnets, which are made from alloys of rare-earth elements for use in electric vehicle motors and other fields, including electronics, appliances, alternative energy and medical, according to a news release from Beshear's office last week.

Quadrant, founded in 1992 and headquartered in San Diego, has had an engineering, machining and assembly hub in Louisville since 2001. The company also has operations in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

