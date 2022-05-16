 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ransomware gang threatens to overthrow Costa Rica government

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A ransomware gang that infiltrated some Costa Rican government computer systems has upped its threat, saying its goal is now to overthrow the government.

Perhaps seizing on the fact that President Rodrigo Chaves had only been in office for a week, the Russian-speaking Conti gang tried to increase the pressure to pay a ransom by raising its demand to $20 million.

Chaves suggested Monday in a news conference that the attack was coming from inside as well as outside Costa Rica.

“We are at war and that's not an exaggeration,” Chaves said. He said officials were battling a national terrorist group that had collaborators inside Costa Rica.

Chaves also said the impact was broader than previously known, with 27 government institutions, including municipalities and state-run utilities, affected. He blamed his predecessor Carlos Alvarado for not investing in cybersecurity and for not more aggressively dealing with the attacks in the waning days of his government.

People are also reading…

Despite Conti's threat, experts see regime change as a highly unlikely — or even the real goal.

“We haven’t seen anything even close to this before and it’s quite a unique situation,” said Brett Callow, a ransomware analyst at Emsisoft. “The threat to overthrow the government is simply them making noise and not to be taken too seriously, I wouldn’t say.

"However, the threat that they could cause more disruption than they already have is potentially real and that there is no way of knowing how many other government departments they may have compromised but not yet encrypted.”

Conti attacked Costa Rica in April, accessing multiple critical systems in the Finance Ministry, including customs and tax collection. Other government systems were also affected and a month later not all are fully functioning.

Chaves declared a state of emergency over the attack as soon as he was sworn in last week. The U.S. State Department offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification or location of Conti leaders.

Conti responded by writing, “We are determined to overthrow the government by means of a cyber attack, we have already shown you all the strength and power, you have introduced an emergency.”

The gang also said it was raising the ransom demand to $20 million. It called on Costa Ricans to pressure their government to pay.

The attack has encrypted government data and the gang said Saturday that if the ransom wasn’t paid in one week, it would delete the decryption keys.

The U.S. State Department statement last week said the Conti group had been responsible for hundreds of ransomware incidents during the past two years.

“The FBI estimates that as of January 2022, there had been over 1,000 victims of attacks associated with Conti ransomware with victim payouts exceeding $150,000,000, making the Conti Ransomware variant the costliest strain of ransomware ever documented,” the statement said.

While the attack is adding unwanted stress to Chaves' early days in office, it's unlikely there was anything but a monetary motivation for the gang.

“I believe this is simply a for-profit cyber attack,” Callow, the analyst said. “Nothing more.”

AP writer Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Running Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks

Running Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks

On Tuesday, Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump, who was booted in January 2021 for inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol, should he succeed in acquiring the social platform for $44 billion. But the day before, Musk also said he agrees with the European Union’s new Digital Services Act, a law that will require big tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook parent Meta to police their platforms more strictly for content like hate speech and disinformation. Critics say the apparent contradiction underscores the steep learning curve awaiting the world’s richest man once he encounters the complexity of Twitter’s content moderation policies.

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

Lighter winds allowed for the most intense aerial attack this week on multiple wildfires in New Mexico, including the biggest U.S. wildfire burning northeast of Santa Fe. In Southern California, where a fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel, the mandatory evacuation area was scaled back Friday from 900 residences to 131. West of Santa Fe, residents remain on alert as a fire slowly creeps toward the city of Los Alamos. That's where scientists at a U.S. national security lab are charged with assessing apocalyptic threats, including wildfires. Public schools remained closed there Friday as many residents prepared for possible evacuations.

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals

Spain’s government has fired the director of the country’s top intelligence agency following the hacking of politicians’ cellphones. The National Intelligence Center, or CNI, has been under fire for its role in spying on Catalan separatists. The agency also has faced criticism for taking a full year to discover that the handsets of the prime minister and other leading government officials were infiltrated with Pegasus spyware. Defense Minister Margarita Robles, who was among the hacking targets, announced after Cabinet meeting that Paz Esteban would be relieved as CNI director. Esteban’s replacement will be Esperanza Casteleiro, “a woman who has worked for almost 40 years” at the intelligence agency, Robles said.

2 make deal, leaving just Kim Dotcom facing US extradition

2 make deal, leaving just Kim Dotcom facing US extradition

Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload say they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand. The deal by former Megaupload officers Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk means that only Megaupload’s flamboyant founder Kim Dotcom, who also lives in New Zealand, still faces the possibility of extradition to the U.S. in the long-running case. U.S. authorities shut down Megaupload in 2012, saying it raked in at least $175 million, mainly from people using it to illegally download songs, television shows and movies.

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

A U.S. official familiar with the project says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce its plans next week to build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia. Hyundai is finalizing the anticipated announcement as Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week for the first Asia visit of his presidency. Georgia sources say Hyundai will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees. The sources spoke anonymously, citing a lack of authorization to comment. The announcement would come days before Georgia's primary election with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp trying to fend off a challenge from ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

4 ways to protect your small business from cyberattacks

4 ways to protect your small business from cyberattacks

Compared with larger companies, many small businesses have fewer resources to dedicate to cybersecurity, leaving them vulnerable to the ever-evolving tactics of cybercriminals. To protect themselves from cyberthreats, business owners should evaluate their online systems to understand where their data lives and what information needs to be kept safe. Small businesses should also implement cybersecurity best practices, like requiring multifactor authentication and installing firewalls and antivirus software, as well as invest in cyber insurance. Receiving basic cybersecurity training can help business owners and employees learn to identify common threats and establish online safety guidelines.

England's crypto club takes plunge into the unknown

England's crypto club takes plunge into the unknown

An American consortium has bought an English soccer team with the ultimate aim of winning the Premier League title. Some would say there is nothing especially new there but there is a huge catch when it comes to the recent purchase of Crawley Town. The unheralded fourth-division club located south of London has been bought by a group of investors pledging to “shake up the status quo” by using the world of cryptocurrency and “Web 3” technology to fuel the rise of a sports team. It’s a plunge into the unknown for Crawley and perhaps a sign of what's to come in soccer worldwide.

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028. The administration is inviting governors and other leaders Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution. Raimondo is traveling to North Carolina and says universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today’s economy. The funding is part of the $65 billion for broadband in the $1 trillion infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law last November.

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

Cryptocurrency tycoons are emerging as new power players in American politics. They're pouring millions of dollars into primary elections as they try to gain influence over lawmakers and other government officials. It's those lawmakers and officials who'll write laws or craft regulations overseeing the cryptocurrency industry. This year, for the first time, industry executives have flooded money into federal races, regardless of party. Records and interviews show them spending $20 million so far. Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system. They’re highly speculative and often lack transparency.

Asian shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

Asian shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns

Asian shares have bounced back after losses earlier in the week, shrugging off the latest data showing U.S. wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier. Oil prices and U.S. futures also were higher. Investors are puzzling over what's next with inflation and the U.S. central bank's response to it. The S&P 500 erased most of an early slump to end down just 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq eked out a gain of 0.1%. The sizzling producer price index for April followed a hot report on inflation at the consumer level on Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four perennial herbs you should plant in your garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News