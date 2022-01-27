 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Renault, Nissan to invest $26B in future electric vehicles

  • 0
Japan Nissan Renault

FILE - A woman walks past the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The French-Japanese auto alliance of Renault and Nissan plans to invest 23 billion euros ($26 billion) in electric vehicle technology over the next five years, the companies said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

 Koji Sasahara - staff, AP

TOKYO (AP) — The French-Japanese auto alliance of Renault and Nissan plans to invest 23 billion euros ($26 billion) in electric vehicle technology over the next five years, the companies said Thursday.

The alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp., will share research, auto parts and technology to bring down costs and produce 35 new electric vehicle models by 2030, aiming at markets around the world.

The vehicles will use one of five common platforms, the main parts on which vehicles are built.

Nissan Motor Co. will lead in developing a next-generation battery for the electric vehicles, while Renault will lead in developing electronics and software to connect millions of vehicles and provide digital services and features.

“Today we are lifting the hoods of the alliance together,” Jean-Dominique Senard, the alliance’s chairman, said in an online presentation.

Automakers around the world are trying to save costs and forge alliances. Recent COVID-related supply problems that are crimping production and growing concerns about climate change have made such coordination more urgent than ever.

People are also reading…

Tesla has emerged as a powerful and extremely profitable competitor. Other newcomers are entering the market. Sony Corp., which makes the PlayStation video game machine, recently showed a prototype of an electric car. Japan’s top automaker Toyota Motor Corp. also has announced an aggressive EV plan.

Sharing components, production facilities and research will benefit the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, said Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida.

“More than anything, we also benefit from the shared experience and expertise of our people,” said Uchida.

Renault owns 43.4% of Nissan, while Nissan owns 15% of Renault. Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, owns 34% of Tokyo-based Mitsubishi. The French government owns 15% of Renault.

The alliance is the brainchild of Carlos Ghosn, sent in by Renault in 1999 to turn around a near-bankrupt Nissan. Ghosn made it one of the most successful auto groups in the world. But he was arrested in Japan in 2018 on financial misconduct charges.

He jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late 2019. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn says he is innocent.

Ghosn's arrest and related developments strained the alliance, and Senard referred to a crisis, without going into details.

He blamed a “lack of trust,” which he said was getting fixed.

“This period belongs to the past,” Senard said.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chip maker Intel said it will invest $20 billion to build a new factory in Ohio, an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips powering everything from phones to cars to home appliances while also signaling the giant company's commitment to manufacturing crucial technology products in the U.S.

Biden revives 'clean energy' program with $1B loan guarantee

Biden revives 'clean energy' program with $1B loan guarantee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has issued its first clean energy loan guarantee, reviving an Obama-era program that helped launch the country’s first utility-scale wind and solar farms a decade ago but has largely gone dormant in recent years.

GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant.

2nd Colorado clerk accused of election security breach

2nd Colorado clerk accused of election security breach

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democratic Secretary of State on Monday ordered a Republican county clerk who has echoed former President Donald Trump's demands for “audits” of elections to return a copy he says he made of his county's election system, a potential breach of security.

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial options being considered to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on a former Olympic gymnast reported to be Putin’s girlfriend.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dating etiquette has changed since the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News