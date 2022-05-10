 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Reports: Spain fires intelligence chief amid hacking scandal

Spain Spyware Attack

FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks on his cell phone during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Monday, July 20, 2020. Spanish officials said on Monday May 2, 2022 that the cellphones of the prime minister and the defense minister were infected with Pegasus spyware that is only available to government agencies, in an operation that was not authorised by the government. Reports detailing the breaches have been transferred to Spain's National Court for further investigation.

 John Thys - pool, Pool AFP

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has fired the director of its top intelligence agency amid two separate cases of the hacking of politicians’ cellphones, Spanish media reports said Tuesday.

Spain’s EFE news agency and other media report that Spain’s Cabinet agreed Paz Esteban would be relieved as head of Spain’s National Intelligence Center, or CNI.

The Cabinet is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday.

The decision comes after Esteban admitted last week in a closed-door committee of Spain’s Parliament that her agency had legally hacked the phones of several Catalan separatists after receiving judicial permission.

Her agency is also under scrutiny for recent revelations by the government that the cellphones of both Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and its defense minister were also infected with the Pegasus spyware by an “external” power.

The 64-year-old Esteban became the first woman to head the CNI in July 2019, first on an interim basis before her appointment was made permanent in February 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

