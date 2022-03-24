 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

River group launches new mobile app, "Georgia River Guide"

ATLANTA (AP) — A group that works to protect Georgia’s waterways has released a free Georgia River Guide mobile app.

The Georgia River Guide app is aimed at helping people to experience the recreation on Georgia’s network of more than 30 water trails, according to the Georgia River Network.

Paddlers, boaters, anglers and others who use the rivers can use the app to find trails and learn about river access points, mileage, water falls and other points of interest, the group said in a statement announcing the new app. Safety information such as river difficulty, potential hazards and rapids are also included.

The Georgia River Guide app is available in Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

