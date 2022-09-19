 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

S. Korea requests Interpol's help in Terraform Labs probe

  • Updated
  • 0
South Korea Cryptocurrency Probe

FILE - A screen, right, showing the falling values of the Luna is seen at a cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea, May 27 2022. South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol, Monday, Sept. 20, 2022, to issue a fugitive alert for the founder of Terraform Labs as they investigate a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world.

 Ryu Hyo-lim - foreign subscriber, YONHAP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol to issue a fugitive alert for the founder of Terraform Labs as they investigate a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office asked Interpol on Monday to circulate the “red notice” for Do Kwon across the agency’s 195 member nations to find and apprehend him.

A South Korean court recently issued arrest warrants for Kwon and five other people connected to Terraform Labs as prosecutors investigate allegations of fraud and financial crimes in relation to the implosion of its digital currencies in May. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it’s processing the prosecutors’ request to restrict or revoke the passports of Kwon and four other suspects who are South Korean.

People are also reading…

Interpol had not publicized the red notice for Kwon on its website as of Tuesday morning, and South Korean prosecutors say the designation may take more than a week. Interpol describes such notices as requests to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest fugitives “pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

Kwon's whereabouts are unknown.

South Korean authorities initially believed Kwon was in Singapore before the city-state’s police announced last week that he wasn’t there. Kwon, who has been accused of exaggerating the stability of his digital currencies before their collapse, insisted in a tweet Sunday that he wasn’t on the run from any “government agency that has shown interest to communicate.”

“We are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide,” Kwon said in the tweet.

The collapse of Terraform Lab’s digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, affected an estimated 280,000 South Korean investors while causing broader turmoil in the global cryptocurrency market.

TerraUSD was designed as a “stablecoin.” Those are pegged to stable assets like the U.S. dollar to prevent drastic fluctuations in prices. However, around $40 billion in market value was erased for the holders of TerraUSD and its floating sister currency, Luna, after the stablecoin plunged far below its $1 peg in May.

South Korean prosecutors launched the investigation following collective complaints filed by dozens of investigators.

The Bank of Korea, South Korea’s central bank, said in a report published in June that the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna was a major factor in the global cryptocurrency market shrinking by more than 40% compared to late 2021, when its market value reached over $2.3 trillion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twitter whistleblower bringing security warnings to Congress

Twitter whistleblower bringing security warnings to Congress

Peiter “Mudge" Zatko, the Twitter whistleblower who is warning of security flaws, privacy threats and lax controls at the social platform, will take his case to Congress on Tuesday. Senators who will hear Zatko's testimony are alarmed by his allegations at a time of heightened concern over the safety of powerful tech platforms. Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, was Twitter’s head of security until he was fired in January. He has brought the allegations to Congress and federal regulators, asserting that the influential social platform misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control millions of fake accounts.

Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar. Administration officials say it'd help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports. One Treasury recommendation is the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency." The Atlantic Council nonpartisan think tank says many other countries already are exploring or have created a central bank digital currency.

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term. It's a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced it Friday, just a week before early voting starts in an election that will determine control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature. He says he announced it this late because it took a long time to complete the plan. But he acknowledged it sets up a “stark contrast” with Republicans.

Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception

Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception

The ride-hailing service Uber says all its services are operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach. It says there is no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data. But the breach, apparently by a lone hacker, put the spotlight on an increasingly effective and polished break-in routine: The hacker appears to have gained access by tricking an Uber employee into surrendering their credentials. Screenshots the hacker shared with security researchers indicate they obtained full access to the cloud-based systems where Uber stores sensitive customer and financial data. It is not known how much data the hacker took.

Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea

Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea

China’s top legislator has called for cooperation with South Korea in advanced technology and supply chains, as he met South Korean leaders amid concerns that their moves to solidify a military alliance with Washington could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing. Li Zhanshu, one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, made the comments after meeting with his South Korean counterpart. His comments are likely to reflect concerns in Beijing that its intensifying competition with the United States may lead to supply chain disruptions as some U.S. companies shift sourcing and production away from China.

Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes

Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, leaving the market with another week of sizable losses, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday. The Nasdaq lost almost 1% and the Dow lost almost half a percent. FedEx had its biggest loss on record after saying a sharp dropoff in its business had worsened in recent weeks. Markets were already on edge because of stubbornly high inflation as well as the higher interest rates being used to fight it, which will slow the economy.

Money approved for states to build car-charging network

Money approved for states to build car-charging network

The Biden administration has approved plans submitted by 34 states and Puerto Rico for building an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network as the U.S. begins in earnest its transition away from gas-powered transportation. The plans’ approval means $900 million can begin to flow to the states, which are tasked with using money from President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure deal to build out a seamless network of electric car chargers. Despite the approvals, some rural states have serious concerns about federal requirements that accompany the money, including installing fast-charging stations every 50 miles regardless of demand.

Schools are going online in disasters, worsening disruption

Schools are going online in disasters, worsening disruption

At times of crisis like the water outage in Jackson, Mississippi, schools have applied lessons from the pandemic to pivot to remote learning. But experts and families whose children have found themselves back in virtual learning say it cannot be relied upon as more than a stopgap. It was a short-lived disruption for the 20,000-student school system in Jackson, where enough water pressure came back for children to go back in person after several days of online learning. Still, it was a trying, fitful experience for families and teachers also dealing with a lack of water service.

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

A Maryland company says it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia. Officials say it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects. Competitive Power Ventures of Silver Spring, Maryland, will construct the 1,800-megawatt, combined-cycle plant. Manchin and company CEO Gary Lambert announced the project at a news conference Friday. Lambert says the company is looking at several locations and hopes to select one later this year. More than 1,000 union jobs will be used during construction. The plant is expected to start operations later this decade.

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News