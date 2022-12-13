SEC charges Samuel Bankman-Fried with defrauding FTX investors, diverting funds to its investment arm, Alameda research

Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to make some noise for the world's richest man. They did — lots of boos were directed at Elon Musk. It was an awkward appearance for the new Twitter owner when the comic called him onstage Sunday night near the end of the show in San Francisco. Chappelle pointed out that most of the boos were coming from the “terrible seats.” He also joked that he needed the crowd to stop booing because he wanted Musk to set up the first comedy club on Mars. Twitter is going through massive changes, including layoffs and changes to its policies, since Musk took over the social media platform.