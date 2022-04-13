 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Self-driving car company establishing test facility in SC

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A global self-driving vehicle company is establishing a new test facility in South Carolina, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

Argo AI’s $2.6 million investment in Greenville County is expected to create 40 new jobs, according to a news release.

The self-driving technology products company was founded in 2016 and has operations across the U.S. and Europe. Argo AI collaborates with automakers to incorporate its platform into vehicles so they can operate autonomous ridesharing and goods delivery services, the release says.

A closed-course track will be built in the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center for development and testing of self-driving vehicle technology. Argo AI has other closed-course facilities in western Pennsylvania and Munich, Germany.

This one will focus on highway-speed testing as the company works toward commercial autonomous operations across multiple cities, according to the release.

People are also reading…

“Argo AI’s new operation in Greenville County further proves what so many already know — South Carolina is a top destination for companies in the automotive industry,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Operations at the facility are set to start later this year. People interested in joining the team can learn more by visiting the company’s careers webpage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money to unintended places. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.  

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money where it doesn't belong. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.  

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

A Treasury Department official says the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine” for the fight in Ukraine. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future.” Adeyemo says reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices. He relates the price increases to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.   

India to boost arms output, fearing shortfall from Russia

India to boost arms output, fearing shortfall from Russia

India plans to ramp up of its production of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines, missiles and airborne early warning systems, to offset any potential shortfall from its main supplier Russia. Defense Ministry officials say India, with the world’s second-largest army, fourth-largest air force and seventh-largest navy, can’t sustain itself through imports. To meet short-term requirements it may consider purchases from former Soviet republics and Warsaw pact countries. India depends on Russia for nearly 60% of its defense equipment. Former Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda said that during a visit to India last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin the two sides decided to shift some manufacturing to India to meet its requirements.

Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud

Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says more government regulation is needed to police the proliferation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets and to ward off fraudulent and illicit transactions. One result would be that users would get documentation of their crypto dealings for use in filing their taxes. Yellen is following up on an executive order that President Joe Biden signed on digital assets last month. The administration’s action follows several high-profile examples of alleged cryptocurrency laundering and fraud this year. In February, the Justice Department announced the seizure of more than $3.6 billion and the arrest of a couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency.

Former executive gets prison for $1 billion solar fraud

A former energy executive in California  who took part in $1 billion solar power fraud that bilked Warren Buffett’s company and many others has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. Robert Karmann also was ordered Tuesday to pay $624 million in restitution. Karmann was the chief financial officer for DC Solar, a company based in Benicia in the San Francisco Bay Area that sold mobile solar generator units mounted on trailers. Prosecutors say the company defrauded investors by claiming they could lease back the generators to claim federal tax credits. The firm also stopped making the devices but claimed to have built thousands of them that didn't exist. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Keep your impulse purchases in check with this simple rule

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News