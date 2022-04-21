 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Seoul reports fire at abandoned joint factory park in North

  • 0
North Korea Fire

FILE - A general view of the Kaesong industrial complex is seen from the Dora Observation Post near the border village of Panmunjom which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2013. A fire erupted at the now-shuttered inter-Korean Kaesong industrial park in North Korea on Thursday, April 21, 2022, but it wasn't immediately clear if any South Korean property was damaged, officials said.

 Lee Jin-man - staff, AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire erupted at a now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial park in North Korea on Thursday, but it wasn't immediately clear if any South Korean property was damaged, officials said.

The fire was detected from a front-line South Korean observatory post at about 2 p.m. and appeared to have been extinguished about an hour later, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said.

The ministry, which oversees relations with rival North Korea, said it will try to confirm any damage at the complex in Kaesong city. North Korean state media didn't immediately report the fire.

The industrial park, established in 2004 during a period of warming ties between the divided Koreas, was once viewed as a test case for reunification because it combined South Korean technology and knowhow with cheap North Korean labor. The complex’s operation was suspended in 2016 amid tensions over North Korea’s weapons program, leaving South Korean equipment and other assets abandoned there.

South Korean businesspeople who ran companies at the park have repeatedly expressed a desire to visit the complex because of concerns about the condition of machinery and manufacturing materials left there. A planned visit approved by the South Korean government in 2019 fell through after North Korea ignored the request.

People are also reading…

In 2020, North Korea threatened to dismantle the entire factory complex, and then blew up an empty South Korean-built liaison office there.

South Korea has accused North Korea of destroying South Korean-owned facilities at another dormant jointly operated project — a resort at North Korea's scenic Diamond Mountain where they ran tours together.

South Korean officials said they haven’t detected signs that North Korea is demolishing South Korean property at the Kaesong industrial park. South Korean media reported that authorities believe the fire at Kaesong wasn't deliberately set.

Earlier Thursday, Kwon Young-se, who has been nominated to be unification minister under South Korea's incoming conservative government, said the South should take a stronger stance toward North Korea over damage to South Korean property at the Kaesong park and Diamond Mountain resort.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities. Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of federal dollars. Both the House and the Senate have passed major legislation on the matter. The bills are one of the final opportunities before the November elections for lawmakers to show  they are addressing strained supply chains. But there are big differences between the two bills. Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republican senators to get a bill signed into law.

Gov. Evers releases Wisconsin's first clean energy plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has released the state's first clean energy plan, a proposal that he says will lower energy bills, fight climate change by investing in clean energy technologies and possibly create up to 40,000 jobs. The plan released Tuesday is a blueprint for meeting the Democratic governor’s goal of carbon-free electricity generation by 2050 and helping meet the state’s commitment to cutting half of all greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers billed the plan as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reinvest some of the roughly $14 billion a year spent on imported coal, petroleum, gas and other energy sources.

Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street

Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street

Stocks are mixed in Asia after a rally on Wall Street led by technology stocks. Share benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney but fell in Shanghai. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shook off an early loss and added 2.2%. Treasury yields continued their climb, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.94%. The dollar remained at a 20-year high against the Japanese yen, reflecting a divergence between interest rates in the U.S. and in Japan, where the central bank has kept its key rate at minus 0.1%. 

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

Authorities in Poland say two underground methane explosions at a coal mine killed five people and injured more than 20. Poland's prime minister said the first blast took place early Wednesday at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says a rescue operation was launched immediately but a second explosion occurred about three hours after the first, severing communication with some of the rescuers. Seven people remain missing. Doctors say some of the hospitalized patients have life-threatening injuries, including burns to their lungs and large areas of their bodies. The mine that is operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, mining company. Prosecutors have opened an investigation. 

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

Spyware use on separatists in Spain "extensive," group says

A cybersecurity rights group says the phones of dozens of pro-independence supporters in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia, including the elected regional chief, were hacked with controversial spyware available only to governments. Citizen Lab says its large-scale investigation found that at least 65 individuals were targeted or infected with what it calls “mercenary spyware” sold by two Israeli companies. Catalonia’s independence movement has produced Spain's deepest political crisis in decades. Citizen Lab said it could not find conclusive evidence to attribute the hacking to a specific entity but said circumstantial evidence points to some ties to Spanish authorities. The Israeli company NSO Group said the allegations were “not related to NSO products.”

Energy tech company to build WVa plant, employ up to 500

An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers. Frontieras North American announced Wednesday the plant in Mason County will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Frontieras is based on Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences. The company says its processing technology produces a cleaner-burning version of coal. Frontieras CEO and co-founder Matthew McKean says the West Virginia site will allow the company to receive and ship its products worldwide.

Cryptocurrency miner in latest Russian sanctions targets

Cryptocurrency miner in latest Russian sanctions targets

The U.S. rolled out new sanctions on Wednesday against more than 40 individuals and entities accused of evading the ongoing wave of penalties imposed on Russia as punishment for invading Ukraine. The sanctions include the first set of penalties against a cryptocurrency mining firm in relation to the war. The Treasury Department’s sanctions arm designated the commercial bank Transkapitalbank, which has operations in China and the Middle East. It also targeted people and companies led by U.S.-designated Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, the founder of a Russian Orthodox news channel 

Oklahoma governor seeks massive incentives to lure company

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking lawmakers to approve a massive package of financial incentives to help lure an unnamed company to the state. Stitt made the request at a news conference on Monday. He told reporters he was prohibited from naming the company or the total cost of the package. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported last week, citing unnamed sources, that Panasonic Corp. was looking at both Kansas and Texas as a potential location for a factory to produce electric-vehicle batteries for Tesla and other vehicle makers. Kansas earlier this year authorized more than $1 billion in state incentives in hopes of attracting a $4 billion project.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for a scale-less way of weight loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News