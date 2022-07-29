 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sony sees profit rise despite waning interest in video games

  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video gaming as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere.

Tokyo-based Sony Corp.'s April-June profit totaled 218 billion yen ($1.6 billion), up from 212 billion yen a year earlier, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company said Friday.

Quarterly sales rose 2% to 2.31 trillion yen ($17.4 billion), on the back of strong demand in Sony's music operations, including for Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” and Doja Cat’s “Planet Her.”

Among the better performers in movies was “Morbius,” a film based on the Marvel Comics hero. But Sony is hoping “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt and set for release in August, will do well at the box office.

Sony, which makes the PlayStation video game consoles, Bravia TVs and Columbia Pictures films, said sales from its music streaming service rose during the quarter. Despite some concern about a global economic slowdown, the streaming business was expected to remain stable, said Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki.

People are also reading…

Sales fell in the video games sector and technology services. One reason was that, as restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic eased, people were playing games less and instead going out, Totoki said.

Also, a shortage of computer chips has slowed production of the Sony's PlayStation 5 machine.

Sony’s game software sales fell in the latest quarter, while costs for developing software rose. Sony acknowledged the slowdown in shipments may dampen the momentum of game players' interest in PlayStation 5. But the company is banking on major game titles slated for release later in the year to revive sales.

Sony said it expects its full fiscal year profit to fall to 800 billion yen ($6 billion) from the previous year’s 882 billion yen.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike

Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike

Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little changed, staying below $100 per barrel. Wall Street tumbled after Walmart warned inflation that has spiked to a four-decade high of 9.1% is hurting American consumer spending. The Fed is expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, triple its usual margin. Investors worry aggressive action by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation might derail global economic growth.

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

The Senate has passed a bill that's designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States. The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. It also directs Congress to significantly increase spending on high-tech research programs that lawmakers say will help the country stay economically competitive in the decades ahead. Senate passage came by a 64-33 vote Wednesday. The House vote is expected later this week as lawmakers try to wrap up business before returning to their home states and districts in August.

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

The House has passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law, and it provides the White House with a major domestic policy victory. The GOP leadership in the House recommended a vote against the bill, arguing the semiconductor industry didn't need “government handouts." But some GOP lawmakers viewed passing the legislation as important for national security

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite Sen. Bernie Sanders and the tea party. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S. Supporters say the U.S. must join other nations courting the chip industry or risk losing a secure supply of semiconductors. But Sanders and a wide range of conservative lawmakers, think tanks and media outlets have a different take on the bill. They call the effort “corporate welfare.”

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

In one of the most significant attacks by law enforcement on insider trading in a decade, nine people have been charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes They include a former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives, an investment banker, and a man training to be an FBI agent. The charges were announced Monday in Manhattan. One indictment identified Stephen Buyer as someone who misappropriated secrets he learned as a consultant to make about $350,000 illegally. Buyer was a Republican congressman from 1993 through 2011. He was arrested Monday in Indiana. His lawyer said he is innocent and his stock trades were lawful.

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

The state of Georgia and local governments are giving Hyundai Motor Group incentives worth $1.8 billion to build electric vehicles in the state. That's according to the signed agreement disclosed by state officials Friday. The company announced in May that it will invest $5.5 billion in its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah. It's the largest economic development deal in Georgia's history, with a promise of creating 8,100 direct jobs. State officials for the first time Friday disclosed tax breaks and other incentives being given to close the deal with Hyundai. The package comes to nearly $228,000 per job.

Biden presses computer chips case in advance of Senate vote

Biden presses computer chips case in advance of Senate vote

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to move quickly to send to him a bipartisan bill designed to boost the computer chips industry and high-tech research in the United States. Biden calls semiconductors “the building blocks for the modern economy." The Senate is expected to take a critical vote to advance the legislation on Tuesday, placing it on a glidepath to final passage later this week. If the bill goes to Biden, his administration will score a victory on legislation it says is necessary to protect national security and help the U.S. better compete with China.

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitzero announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.  Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.

Victim of private spyware warns it can be used against US

Victim of private spyware warns it can be used against US

First, her father was lured back to Rwanda under false pretenses and jailed. Then, months later, Carine Kanimba discovered her own phone had been hacked using private spyware. She's the youngest daughter of Paul Rusesabagina, who's credited with saving more than 1,200 lives during the 1994 Rwandan genocide in a story that inspired the movie “Hotel Rwanda.” He's also an opponent of Rwanda's president and is now serving a 25-year prison sentence on charges he's dismissed as politically motivated. His daughter and technology experts want Congress to oppose the use of commercial spyware in the United States. And they want to discourage investment in spyware that's been used to hack the phones of dissidents, journalists, and even American diplomats.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why health savings accounts are so important later in life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News