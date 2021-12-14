SoundHound Inc. and Netflix Partner to Voice-Enable RDK-Based Set-Top Boxes

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

SoundHound Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, currently in the process of becoming a public company through its expected merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPU units, ATSPT subunits), today announced they will partner with Netflix to provide a voice AI interface for its Da Vinci Reference Design Kit (RDK) solution. The addition of the voice user interface will allow operators to provide more convenient, easier, and hands-free experiences to their subscribers without the need to develop a voice solution on their own—thereby reducing time-to-market and costs.

The SoundHound and Netflix solution is expected to reach a significant number of consumers as the RDK platform continues to gain wide adoption for video set-tops, broadband gateways, and IoT devices. In May 2021, adoption of the platform surpassed 80 million device deployments worldwide, according to RDK Management.

Through the new solution, end users will be able to easily navigate their watching experience by saying things like:

"Show me funny TV shows on Netflix"

"Find me action movies, but only ones from the 1990's and don't show any movies that are over two and a half hours long"

"Play The Witcher instead"

"Go to minute 22"

In addition, users will be able to access their set-top box for voice commerce, such as ordering food, or controlling other devices in the home by saying things like:

"I want to order a pizza"

"Turn down the family room lights"

"Who’s at the front door?"

"Rising consumer demand for greater convenience and ease of use has created more opportunities to bring the power of voice AI to products—extending the functionality of the device while providing easier access to content, purchasing opportunities, and even controlling other devices in the smart home," said James Hom, Co-Founder and VP of Products, SoundHound Inc.

Voice interaction is an important part of the entertainment experience and the open source RDK solution will allow operators to easily add a conversational voice interface to their viewing experiences. The combination of Netflix's Da Vinci Reference Design Kit (RDK) solution and SoundHound's independent voice AI platform is designed to meet the needs of operators looking for more control, cost savings, and the ability to deliver an industry-leading conversational experience without the need to develop it themselves.

SoundHound's voice AI interface is featured in a video segment that includes voice commands to easily navigate content, seamlessly control playback functions, and even order food or control other devices in the home. The video can be viewed here: https://go.soundhound.com/netflix_demo

About SoundHound Inc.

SoundHound Inc., a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Deutsche Telekom, Snap, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com

In November, 2021, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPU units, ATSPT subunits). If the transaction is consummated, the company expects to be publicly listed on Nasdaq under the symbol SOUN following the closing of the transaction.

