 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spain vows to be transparent in probe of Pegasus spyware use

  • 0

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities are pledging full transparency as they launch inquiries into allegations that the phones of dozens of supporters of Catalan independence were hacked with powerful and controversial spyware only sold to government agencies.

An internal probe by the country's intelligence agency, a special parliamentary commission to share its results, and a separate investigation by Spain's ombudsman will be arranged to show that central authorities in Madrid have “nothing to hide," the minister for presidency and relations with parliament, Félix Bolaños, announced Sunday.

Bolaños also said the government remained committed to negotiations with separatists on the future of the restive northeastern region of Catalonia.

“We want to recover trust by resorting to dialogue and to transparency,” the minister said in Barcelona, following a meeting with the regional chief of the Catalan presidency, Laura Vilagrà.

“The government has a clean conscience and we have nothing to hide," Bolaños added.

People are also reading…

Pere Aragonès, a pro-independence left-wing politician leading Catalonia's government, said last week that it was putting “on hold” relations with Spain's national authorities after cybersecurity experts in Canada revealed “massive political espionage.”

Aragonès accused Spain's intelligence agency, known as CNI in Spanish, of the alleged hacking.

Citizen Lab, an experts group linked to the University of Toronto, said traces of Pegasus and other spyware by two Israeli companies, NSO Group and Candiru, were identified in devices of 65 people, including elected officials, activists, lawyers, European lawmakers and others.

Most infiltration took place between 2017, when a banned referendum on Catalan independence caused a deep political crisis in Spain, and ended in mid-2020, when Citizen Lab revealed the first cases of the alleged espionage.

The Spanish government has not denied nor confirmed whether it uses Pegasus or other hard-to-detect spyware, saying that any surveillance is conducted under the supervision of judges.

Rounds of talks between the central government in Madrid and Catalan regional authorities have yielded some progress in solving some of the separatists’ long-term grievances, but have not resolved the fundamental issues of Catalonia’s status within Spain.

Polling and recent elections show that the share of Catalans supporting independence grew since last decade’s financial crisis, but have since 2017 remained divided, with majorities fluctuating recently between those in favor or against breaking away from Spain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities. Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of federal dollars. Both the House and the Senate have passed major legislation on the matter. The bills are one of the final opportunities before the November elections for lawmakers to show  they are addressing strained supply chains. But there are big differences between the two bills. Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republican senators to get a bill signed into law.

Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine

Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine

India and Britain have urged Russia to declare an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an expansion of economic and defense ties that could help India reduce its dependence on Moscow. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he and Johnson discussed the situation in Ukraine during a meeting in New Delhi and underscored the importance of diplomacy and dialogue. An Indian official says Johnson did not pressure Modi to take a tougher stand against Russia over its actions in Ukraine. India was an ally of Moscow during the Cold War but has since sought to maintain ties with both Russia and Western nations. 

Big Tech faces 'major' EU law on hate speech, disinformation

Big Tech faces 'major' EU law on hate speech, disinformation

European Union officials are nearing agreement on a sweeping new law aimed at protecting internet users by forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook to step up their efforts to curb the spread of hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content. EU officials negotiated late Friday over the final details of the legislation, dubbed the Digital Services Act. The law would overhaul the EU’s digital rulebook and cement its position as a leader in trying to rein in the power of online platforms and social media companies. Negotiators were hoping to hammer out a deal ahead of elections in France on Sunday. A new French government might stake out different positions on these issues.

Gov. Evers releases Wisconsin's first clean energy plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has released the state's first clean energy plan, a proposal that he says will lower energy bills, fight climate change by investing in clean energy technologies and possibly create up to 40,000 jobs. The plan released Tuesday is a blueprint for meeting the Democratic governor’s goal of carbon-free electricity generation by 2050 and helping meet the state’s commitment to cutting half of all greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers billed the plan as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reinvest some of the roughly $14 billion a year spent on imported coal, petroleum, gas and other energy sources.

Algae a winner in Elon Musk-funded greenhouse gas contest

Algae a winner in Elon Musk-funded greenhouse gas contest

Ideas for reducing greenhouse gas in the atmosphere are getting a funding boost from famed entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Tesla electric vehicle and SpaceX rocket company developer is bankrolling a $100 million XPRIZE competition for the most promising ways to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide by grabbing the gas out of the air. The 15 initial “milestone round” winners of the contest announced Friday will get $1 million each, helping the teams to carry on with and scale up their work. Winning ideas range from restoring rain forests by farming algae on cleared lands to producing a sort of artificial limestone with a process mimicking ocean chemistry.

US military OKs prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

The U.S. Department of Defense plans to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department late last week signed off on the plan to build the reactor and reactor fuel outside of Idaho and then assemble the reactor at the lab. The decision follows an environmental impact statement evaluating alternatives for building and operating a gas-cooled microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power. The department says two reactor designs are being considered and will be announced later. The department says advanced nuclear power could be a strategic game-changer for the United States.

EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

The European Union has reached a landmark deal to take aim at hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content online. The new law would force big tech companies to police themselves harder. It would also make it easier for users to flag problems and empower regulators to punish noncompliance with billions in fines. EU officials finally clinched the agreement in principle in the early hours of Saturday. The Digital Services Act will overhaul the digital rulebook for 27 countries and cement Europe’s reputation as the global leader in reining in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms, such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News