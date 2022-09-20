 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spotify launches audiobook store with some 300,000 titles

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The expanding audio books market has a major new retailer: Spotify.

On Tuesday, the music streaming service announced its long-rumored audiobook initiative, launching a store that includes more than 300,000 titles, including such popular works as Delia Owens' “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Michelle Obama's “Becoming” and Colleen Hoover's “It Ends With Us.” Spotify has previously offered audio books on a limited basis, including J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” and such public domain novels as Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein” and Jane Austen's “Persuasion.”

“We’ve always believed that the potential for audio is limitless, and have been saying for a while now that our ambition is to be the complete package for everyone’s listening needs,” Nir Zicherman, Spotify’s vice president and global head of audiobooks and Gated Content, said Tuesday.

People are also reading…

“Audiobooks are next to come into the picture because we see a substantial untapped market: while audiobooks represent just a 6-7% share of the wider book market, the category is growing by 20% year over year.”

Other available works include Dave Grohl’s “The Storyteller,” James McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and Emily Henry’s “People We Meet On Vacation.”

At least initially, Spotify will sell audio books individually, not on a subscription basis, at prices that are “competitive” with other sellers. According to a Spotify spokesperson, “After assessing testing and user research, we found that the best initial offering would allow users to purchase books individually," a policy which “allows for pricing flexibility and for more casual listeners to access audio books easily.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar. Administration officials say it'd help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports. One Treasury recommendation is the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency." The Atlantic Council nonpartisan think tank says many other countries already are exploring or have created a central bank digital currency.

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term. It's a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced it Friday, just a week before early voting starts in an election that will determine control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature. He says he announced it this late because it took a long time to complete the plan. But he acknowledged it sets up a “stark contrast” with Republicans.

Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception

Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception

The ride-hailing service Uber says all its services are operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach. It says there is no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data. But the breach, apparently by a lone hacker, put the spotlight on an increasingly effective and polished break-in routine: The hacker appears to have gained access by tricking an Uber employee into surrendering their credentials. Screenshots the hacker shared with security researchers indicate they obtained full access to the cloud-based systems where Uber stores sensitive customer and financial data. It is not known how much data the hacker took.

Twitter whistleblower bringing security warnings to Congress

Twitter whistleblower bringing security warnings to Congress

Peiter “Mudge" Zatko, the Twitter whistleblower who is warning of security flaws, privacy threats and lax controls at the social platform, will take his case to Congress on Tuesday. Senators who will hear Zatko's testimony are alarmed by his allegations at a time of heightened concern over the safety of powerful tech platforms. Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, was Twitter’s head of security until he was fired in January. He has brought the allegations to Congress and federal regulators, asserting that the influential social platform misled regulators about its cyber defenses and efforts to control millions of fake accounts.

Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea

Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea

China’s top legislator has called for cooperation with South Korea in advanced technology and supply chains, as he met South Korean leaders amid concerns that their moves to solidify a military alliance with Washington could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing. Li Zhanshu, one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, made the comments after meeting with his South Korean counterpart. His comments are likely to reflect concerns in Beijing that its intensifying competition with the United States may lead to supply chain disruptions as some U.S. companies shift sourcing and production away from China.

Energy crisis key to Italy's election — but not conservation

Energy crisis key to Italy's election — but not conservation

The energy crisis facing Italian industry and households is a top voter concern going into Sunday's parliamentary elections as fears grow that astronomically high bills will shutter some businesses and force household rationing by winter. Never in an Italian election campaign has energy been such a central talking point. Candidates have sparred over whether debt-laden Italy, which has already spent more than 60 billion euros to help families, businesses and local governments, should incur yet more debt to finance new relief. They also disagree on whether Italy should consider reinvesting in new nuclear technologies. But no party is discussing whether to implement conservation measures, like many of Italy’s European neighbors.

Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes

Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, leaving the market with another week of sizable losses, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday. The Nasdaq lost almost 1% and the Dow lost almost half a percent. FedEx had its biggest loss on record after saying a sharp dropoff in its business had worsened in recent weeks. Markets were already on edge because of stubbornly high inflation as well as the higher interest rates being used to fight it, which will slow the economy.

Money approved for states to build car-charging network

Money approved for states to build car-charging network

The Biden administration has approved plans submitted by 34 states and Puerto Rico for building an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network as the U.S. begins in earnest its transition away from gas-powered transportation. The plans’ approval means $900 million can begin to flow to the states, which are tasked with using money from President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure deal to build out a seamless network of electric car chargers. Despite the approvals, some rural states have serious concerns about federal requirements that accompany the money, including installing fast-charging stations every 50 miles regardless of demand.

Schools are going online in disasters, worsening disruption

Schools are going online in disasters, worsening disruption

At times of crisis like the water outage in Jackson, Mississippi, schools have applied lessons from the pandemic to pivot to remote learning. But experts and families whose children have found themselves back in virtual learning say it cannot be relied upon as more than a stopgap. It was a short-lived disruption for the 20,000-student school system in Jackson, where enough water pressure came back for children to go back in person after several days of online learning. Still, it was a trying, fitful experience for families and teachers also dealing with a lack of water service.

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News