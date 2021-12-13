MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

Steven Brod, CEO of Crystal Capital Partners, has been recognized as a Top 100 Financial Services Executives of 2021 by Alumni Spotlight. This award recognizes individuals who are leading financial services companies that are continuously driving best-in-class initiatives. Awardees featured have a strong track record in the wealth management industry and demonstrate market awareness, a hunger to learn, analytical skills, the ability to innovate, and a consistent drive to succeed.

Steven Brod, CEO, Awarded Top 100 Financial Services Executives of 2021 by Alumni Spotlight (Graphic: Business Wire)

Steven and the entire Crystal team have made it their mission to develop services and technologies that facilitate access to institutional alternative investments for financial advisors. “I am honored to be named among this list of financial service executives serving the financial advisory community with technology. As the appetite for alternatives and private markets grows, we are committed to enlisting best-in-class investments and technology to create an institutional and highly efficient fintech platform with the highest-quality service,” said Steven Brod, CEO of Crystal Capital Partners.

As the pandemic accelerated the need for virtual client interactions and presentation technologies, Crystal went to work to help advisors modernize how they would present alternative investments. With Crystal’s new digital investment proposals advisors can deliver an immersive content experience that is educational and impressive - even in a virtual world.

This award coincides with a year of record growth. From January 2020 - September 2021, Crystal experienced a 68% growth in new advisory relationships.

Crystal Capital Partners’ turnkey platform provides access to approximately 40 institutional third-party private equity and hedge fund exposures and provides an end-to-end technology solution automating the unique subscription, administration, and reporting processes of alternative investments for financial advisors. Crystal isn’t compensated by any of the managers on the platform, as fund selection is based on manager merit.

CONTACT: Natalie Brod

(305) 868-1500

