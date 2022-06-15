 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Stocks rally after Fed's big rate hike to fight inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied in a roller-coaster day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by the biggest margin since 1994, but also said such mega-hikes would not be common. The Fed did signal that more increases are on the way as it tries to tackle the worst inflation in four decades. The increase of three-quarters of a percentage point was three times as big as the central bank usually makes. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% after several sudden moves up and down immediately after the Fed’s announcement. Treasury yields fell.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in roller-coaster trading on Wall Street Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's sharpest hike to interest rates since 1994, and its assurance that such mega-hikes would not be common.

The S&P 500 was 1.3% higher in afternoon trading after several sudden moves up and down immediately after the Fed's announcement. Treasury yields were sharply lower but also jerked up and down as investors struggled to digest the third interest-rate hike of the year and what Chair Jerome Powell said about future moves.

People are also reading…

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung between a gain of 530 points and a loss of nearly 180 before sitting on a gain of 344 points, as of 3 p.m. Eastern time. It was up 1.1% at 30,709, while the Nasdaq composite was 2.5% higher.

The Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage pint, triple the usual move, in its quest to beat back high inflation. Powell said the Fed may consider an increase of either half a point or three-quarters of a point at its next meeting in July before increases may fall back to more normal amounts.

“The Fed is serious about inflation,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “Instead of trying to let it naturally fall they want to give it a good shove even if it means slowing growth” for the economy.

Investments around the world, from bonds to bitcoin, have tumbled this year as high inflation forces the Federal Reserve and other central banks to swiftly remove supports propped underneath markets early in the pandemic. The fear is that too-aggressive hikes in interest rates will force the economy into a recession.

The Fed is “not tying to induce a recession now, let's be clear about that,” Powell said. He said Wednesday's big increase was about the Fed speeding up the move to get interest rates back to normal more than anything, calling it “front-end loading.”

Even if central banks pull off the delicate trick of slowing the economy just enough to stamp out inflation, without a recession, higher interest rates push down on prices for investments regardless. The hardest-hit have been the investments that soared the most in the easy-money era of ultralow interest rates, including high-growth technology stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Treasury yields have shot to their highest levels in more than a decade on expectations for a more aggressive Fed, though they eased Wednesday following Powell's comments. A disappointing report showing that sales at U.S. retailers unexpectedly slumped in May from April contributed. So did a weaker-than-expected report on manufacturing in New York state.

The economy is still largely holding up amid a red-hot job market, but it has shown some signs of distress recently. A preliminary reading on consumer sentiment last week, for example, sank to its lowest reading on record due in large part to high gasoline prices.

The two-year Treasury yield fell to 3.26% from 3.45% late Tuesday, with the biggest move happening after Powell said not to expect 0.75 percentage point rate hikes to be common. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back to 3.36% from 3.48%.

“The bond market right now is driving the broader market and that will continue," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Cryptocurrency prices continued to sink, and bitcoin dropped as low as $20,087.90, nearly 71% below its record of $68,990.90 set late last year. It was down 2.2% at $21,652 in afternoon trading, according to CoinDesk.

Its tumble has worsened as investors ramp up their expectations for how aggressively the Fed will move on interest rates.

A week ago, almost no one was expecting a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point, which is the widespread expectation for this afternoon. But a stunning report on Friday sent shudders through markets when it showed inflation at the consumer level unexpectedly accelerated last month.

It dashed hopes on Wall Street that inflation may have already peaked, and the data seemingly pinned the Federal Reserve into having to get more aggressive. The Fed has gotten criticism for moving too slowly earlier to rein in inflation. Other central banks around the world are also raising interest rates, adding to the pressure.

Japan’s central bank has kept rates near record lows. That has caused the yen to fall to two-decade lows against the U.S. dollar as traders shift capital in search of higher returns.

The war in Ukraine has helped send prices for oil soaring because the region is a major producer of energy. COVID infections in China, meanwhile, have led to the closure of factories and disrupted supply chains.

It all helped pull the S&P 500 down more than 20% from its record set in early January, putting Wall Street into what investors call a bear market.

Markets were more relaxed Wednesday, with stocks climbing across Europe and some of Asia.

Germany's DAX returned 1.4%, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.3% after the European Central Bank called an unscheduled meeting to address worries that rising interest rates will cause turmoil in the continent's bond market. The central bank did not give a detailed plan, but it said it would act if needed against “fragmentation” as yields for some European countries' bonds rise much more than for others.

Stocks in Shanghai gained 0.5% after government data showed Chinese factory activity rebounded in May as anti-virus controls that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers eased. Stocks in Seoul and Tokyo, though, fell more than 1%.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Joe McDonald contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Major automakers are asking Congress to lift the cap on how many people can receive tax credits for buying a hybrid or fully electric vehicle. Currently the number of tax credits allowed is capped at 200,000 per company. General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday, the chief executives of Ford, Toyota, GM and Stellantis asked that tax credits be extended to anyone who seeks to buy a qualified vehicle.  General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. Automakers say they want the cap lifted until “the EV market is more mature,” without giving a time frame.

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China’s economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing "extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

FTC Chair Khan plans key work on kids' data privacy online

FTC Chair Khan plans key work on kids' data privacy online

The head of the Federal Trade Commission says the agency is pushing a robust agenda of actions and policies to help safeguard children’s privacy online. The ongoing work will include toughened enforcement of a long-standing law governing kids’ online privacy and eyeing the algorithms used by social media platforms targeting young people. Lina Khan has led the consumer-protection agency for a year. She calls the issue of children’s privacy enormously important and says the FTC is working to protect children from data abuses. Around the country, parents’ concerns have deepened over the impact of social media on kids.

How to afford summer road trips amid high gas prices

How to afford summer road trips amid high gas prices

With record-high gas prices, travelers can save money on summer road trips by considering alternatives. They can plan a trip to U.S. regions with lower-cost fuel, like the Midwest or South. If travelers need to rent a car, they might find affordable options by going to a cheaper car rental location or considering a car rental alternative like car sharing. With more hotels offering electric vehicle charging, renting an electric car could be more convenient and less expensive than expected. No matter what car or region, spending on a rewards credit card, particularly one that earns extra points on gas, could help lessen the sting of road trip expenses.

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China's economic slowdown are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception, with the S&P 500 falling 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and so now is in a bear market. The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

Taser developer Axon said this week it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly into schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own group of technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy. The publicly traded company, which sells Tasers and police body cameras, floated the idea of a new police drone product last year to its artificial intelligence ethics board, a group of well-respected experts in technology, policing and privacy. Some of them expressed reservations. But they did not expect Axon’s Thursday announcement that it wants to send those Taser-equipped drones into classrooms.

3 US companies sanctioned over blueprints sent to China

The Biden administration has accused three U.S. companies of sending China blueprints and technical drawings for satellite and rocket technology and other defense prototypes. The Commerce Department leveled the allegations as it blocked the three companies from exporting items to foreign countries for 180 days. That punishment, known as a temporary denial order, is regarded as among the most severe civil sanctions available to the department. The companies provide 3-D printing services. The Commerce Department says customers would send blueprints and drawings to the companies that they wanted printed — and the companies in turn would send that work to China, presumably as a way to cut costs.

Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision

Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision

Asian stock markets are mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement of how sharply it will raise interest rates to cool U.S. inflation. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced after the Chinese government reported factory activity rebounded to positive territory in May as anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers eased. Tokyo and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% as traders waited for a Fed rate hike they expect to be three-quarters of a percentage point, or triple the usual margin. They worry aggressive action to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might tip the biggest global economy into recession.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta introduces new parental controls for Instagram and virtual reality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News