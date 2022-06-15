 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Switzerland reopens airspace after 'technical malfunction'

Switzerland Airspace Closure

Passengers wait in front of a display board at Zurich airport, in Zurich, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Switzerland’s air traffic controller says Swiss airspace has been reopened after a brief closure for safety reasons due to an unspecified “technical malfunction.” Skyguide, the air navigation service, initially said the closure Wednesday would be in effect “until further notice” after the malfunction early in the morning.

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland reopened its airspace Wednesday after a brief closure for safety reasons because of an unspecified “technical malfunction," authorities said.

Skyguide, the air navigation service, initially said the closure would be in effect “until further notice” after the malfunction early in the morning.

A few hours later, it said the airspace closure was lifted at 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT; 2:30 a.m. EDT) and air traffic over Switzerland was resuming along with operations at the country's two national airports in Geneva and Zurich.

"Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers and partners, as well as for the passengers at the two national airports,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman for Skyguide couldn't be immediately reached for comment by phone or text message.

