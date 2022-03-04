Tennessee State professor helping create civil rights app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee State University history professor is working with Apple Inc. and a national technology center at the university to create an app highlighting some of the lesser known participants in the civil rights movement in North Nashville.

Learotha Williams has worked to draw attention to those people for more than a decade, the university said. The app will lead people on a walking tour of key landmarks and offer interviews Williams conducted through his North Nashville Heritage Project.

A development team at the university that is part of the historical Black colleges and universities C2 Grant Initiative will create the app, the university said. The C2 Grant Initiative is a partnership between Tennessee State and Apple and is part of the National Center for SMART Technology Innovations.

“I want to highlight some voices I feel have been marginalized,” Williams said. “I feel that we don’t get the credit we deserve in terms of the Nashville movement. I will be sharing things that may have been overlooked, or people just didn’t talk about.”

The app is expected to be completed by May.

