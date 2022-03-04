 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tennessee State professor helping create civil rights app

  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee State University history professor is working with Apple Inc. and a national technology center at the university to create an app highlighting some of the lesser known participants in the civil rights movement in North Nashville.

Learotha Williams has worked to draw attention to those people for more than a decade, the university said. The app will lead people on a walking tour of key landmarks and offer interviews Williams conducted through his North Nashville Heritage Project.

A development team at the university that is part of the historical Black colleges and universities C2 Grant Initiative will create the app, the university said. The C2 Grant Initiative is a partnership between Tennessee State and Apple and is part of the National Center for SMART Technology Innovations.

“I want to highlight some voices I feel have been marginalized,” Williams said. “I feel that we don’t get the credit we deserve in terms of the Nashville movement. I will be sharing things that may have been overlooked, or people just didn’t talk about.”

People are also reading…

The app is expected to be completed by May.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'

Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart “pay a price” for the invasion.

Arizona Supreme Court: Jeep can be sued over girl's death

Arizona Supreme Court: Jeep can be sued over girl's death

PHOENIX (AP) — The family of a little girl who was killed when her mother's car was rear-ended by a Jeep on a Phoenix freeway can sue the SUV's manufacturer for wrongful death because it did not install automatic emergency braking devices that were available as optional equipment, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

MIT severs ties with Russian school after Ukraine invasion

MIT severs ties with Russian school after Ukraine invasion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is severing ties with a research university it helped establish more than a decade ago in Russia, citing the country's “unacceptable military actions” in invading Ukraine.

North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it tested cameras to be installed on a spy satellite, a suggestion that it’ll likely soon conduct a banned long-range rocket launch to modernize its weapons arsenal and apply more pressure on the Biden administration.

Satellite photos show Iran had another failed space launch

Satellite photos show Iran had another failed space launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran likely suffered another failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket while attempting to reinvigorate a program criticized by the West, even as Tehran faces last-minute negotiations with world powers to save its tattered nuclear deal in Vienna.

Ford's fork in the road: EV, internal combustion are split

Ford's fork in the road: EV, internal combustion are split

Ford will split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate its adaptation of new technology and the Detroit automaker said Wednesday that its transformation into an EV company is accelerating.

Watch Now: Related Video

TikTok is being investigated for its potentially harmful impact on kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News