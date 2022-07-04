Tennessee unemployment website operating again after attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's unemployment benefits and workforce development website has resumed operating after a cyberattack on a software company disrupted service for thousands of people for several days, officials said Monday.

The website, Jobs4TN.gov, appeared to be up and running Monday afternoon. The state’s vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., had completed testing and restoration of the computer system on Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said in a news release.

The vendor told the state June 26 that service would be interrupted. Some 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment benefits program. The department has instructed website users about how to file a new unemployment claim or complete weekly certifications.

In a statement Monday, the department said it “understands and apologizes for the confusion and hardship this extended system outage caused Tennesseans who depend on Jobs4TN.gov for the critical services it provides.”

In a statement dated Wednesday evening, Geographic Solutions’ president said initial investigation findings indicate that no personal data was accessed and no data was removed from its network operations center.

The president, Paul Toomey, said his company identified “anomalous activity” on its network and immediately took the Tennessee system offline to halt the activity.

Unemployment websites in several other states, including Louisiana and Nebraska, also were affected.

Florida-based Geographic Solutions has said its clients include more than 35 states and territories.

