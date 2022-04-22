 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

The Edsel, Quibi and CNN+? New addition to business failures

  • 0
Media--CNN Failure

Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. The pantheon of colossal business failures has a new member in the CNN+ streaming service. The news network's subscription offering hadn't even been operating for a month before Warner Bros. Discovery announced this week that it would be shutting down on April 30.

 Mike Stewart - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Edsel. Quibi. New Coke. The Segway. DeLorean sports cars. The pantheon of colossal business failures has a new member in the CNN+ streaming service.

The news network's subscription offering hadn't even been operating for a month before Warner Bros. Discovery announced this week that it would be shutting down on April 30.

“It's going to be in the Top 10,” said Steve Rosenbaum, executive director of the NYC Media Lab and an expert in business innovation, surveying the lengthy history of products that went belly-up.

While “CNN minus” comments quickly proliferated, it's no joke to the more than 300 people hired for CNN+, which was in development for two years. CNN is expected to absorb some of those jobs but there will be layoffs — a clear picture on those numbers is still emerging.

The company spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the project and no one knew when, or if, losses would be replaced by profits.

People are also reading…

Old-timers remember the Edsel, a new car model introduced by Ford in 1957 that was poorly made and too expensive. It was discontinued after two years, costing Ford an estimated $250 million, the name remembered as a synonym for business failure long after the car itself was forgotten.

Coca-Cola's attempt to introduce a new flavor in 1985 was dropped in weeks. Except for its cameo role in the “Back to the Future” movies, the DeLorean didn't make a dent. Inventors of the Segway found in 1999 that not many people wanted to spend around $5,000 for a glorified scooter.

Quibi, short for “quick bites,” had the backing of Hollywood's biggest names and $1.75 billion from investors when the mobile video service was introduced in 2020. It lasted six months.

Presciently, reporter Josef Adalian recalled that failure in an article for Vulture headlined, “CNN+ has Quibi Vibes,” that posted two days after its launch.

“CNN+ in its formative phase feels somewhat like the Quibi of streaming news,” Adalian wrote. “Lots of money has been spent, big stars are onboard, but it's hard to figure out just what the service is supposed to be and why a large number of people will want to pay for it.”

Rosenbaum, a self-described news junkie, couldn't figure out what CNN+ offered that was unique and vital to him. He said he never even considered paying the monthly $5.99 fee to subscribe.

He said it had “lots of famous faces that I get other places.”

CNN+ has a handful of its own news programs, documentaries and talk shows and big names like Chris Wallace, Anderson Cooper and Jemele Hill but, because of cable and satellite contracts, could not offer a streamed version of what most people know CNN for, the television network's continuous news coverage.

People can find streaming news in several places — ABC, CBS and NBC all have their own services, for example — for free.

“In launching a new business, timing is everything and their timing couldn't have been worse,” said Allen Adamson, cofounder of the marketing firm Metaforce. “Streaming services were in a bubble and everyone knew there was a limit to how many streaming services they would get.”

When Discovery bought out CNN's previous corporate owner, AT&T, many observers believed CNN+ would eventually be absorbed into a larger app that also had entertainment offerings.

It never got that far, leaving some of its employees shell-shocked at the Thursday meeting when they were told the service would abruptly close.

One of the service's biggest champions, former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, was bumped out of the picture on Feb. 1 when he was forced to resign because of not disclosing a romantic relationship with a co-worker.

CNN+ launched on March 24, only days before Discovery executives took over. In a sense, that was a business provocation: Why start a project that was the brainchild of a former leadership team, just before new leaders were coming with ideas of their own, not to mention a mandate to cut costs?

Incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht, in Thursday's meeting with employees, likened it to a new owner coming in, seeing a beautiful new house, but declaring he needed an apartment instead.

The Discovery team made it clear in the meeting that they didn't think CNN+ was going to work, based on its own experience with streaming.

“If we're going in a new direction, we can't let it go on one moment more than it needs to,” said J.B. Perrette, head of streaming for the new company, in the employee meeting.

Licht repeatedly praised his staff for the quality of CNN+, and there's no way of knowing whether the product itself would have failed if it had a few years to settle in.

And Rosenbaum said he might have been enticed to see if it was worth it with an offer of a few free months.

Time, however, was one thing CNN+ did not have.

“It's a big failure,” Adamson said, “but not as big as it would have been if it kept going and became a black hole of money.”

Business writer Mae Anderson in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

Congress seeks compromise to boost computer chip industry

A global computer chip shortage has made it harder for consumers to get their hands on cars, computers and other modern-day necessities. Congress is looking to boost chip manufacturing and research in the United States with billions of federal dollars. Both the House and the Senate have passed major legislation on the matter. The bills are one of the final opportunities before the November elections for lawmakers to show  they are addressing strained supply chains. But there are big differences between the two bills. Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republican senators to get a bill signed into law.

Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine

Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine

India and Britain have urged Russia to declare an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an expansion of economic and defense ties that could help India reduce its dependence on Moscow. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he and Johnson discussed the situation in Ukraine during a meeting in New Delhi and underscored the importance of diplomacy and dialogue. An Indian official says Johnson did not pressure Modi to take a tougher stand against Russia over its actions in Ukraine. India was an ally of Moscow during the Cold War but has since sought to maintain ties with both Russia and Western nations. 

Gov. Evers releases Wisconsin's first clean energy plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has released the state's first clean energy plan, a proposal that he says will lower energy bills, fight climate change by investing in clean energy technologies and possibly create up to 40,000 jobs. The plan released Tuesday is a blueprint for meeting the Democratic governor’s goal of carbon-free electricity generation by 2050 and helping meet the state’s commitment to cutting half of all greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers billed the plan as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reinvest some of the roughly $14 billion a year spent on imported coal, petroleum, gas and other energy sources.

CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch

CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch

CNN is shutting down its CNN+ streaming service less than a month after its launch. It's a spectacular flameout for a venture that had attracted stars like Chris Wallace and Alison Roman and was seen as a way to attract a new generation of news consumers. CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T. Its new corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, is scrapping the service. Some CNN+ programming and employees will be absorbed into the television network and website but there will be layoffs. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

US military OKs prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

The U.S. Department of Defense plans to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department late last week signed off on the plan to build the reactor and reactor fuel outside of Idaho and then assemble the reactor at the lab. The decision follows an environmental impact statement evaluating alternatives for building and operating a gas-cooled microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power. The department says two reactor designs are being considered and will be announced later. The department says advanced nuclear power could be a strategic game-changer for the United States.

Algae a winner in Elon Musk-funded greenhouse gas contest

Algae a winner in Elon Musk-funded greenhouse gas contest

Ideas for reducing greenhouse gas in the atmosphere are getting a funding boost from famed entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Tesla electric vehicle and SpaceX rocket company developer is bankrolling a $100 million XPRIZE competition for the most promising ways to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide by grabbing the gas out of the air. The 15 initial “milestone round” winners of the contest announced Friday will get $1 million each, helping the teams to carry on with and scale up their work. Winning ideas range from restoring rain forests by farming algae on cleared lands to producing a sort of artificial limestone with a process mimicking ocean chemistry.

Seoul reports fire at abandoned joint factory park in North

Seoul reports fire at abandoned joint factory park in North

South Korea says a fire has erupted at a now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial park in North Korea. Seoul's Unification Ministry says the fire was detected from a front-line South Korean observatory post at about 2 p.m. Thursday and appeared to have been extinguished about an hour later. It says it will try to confirm any damage at the complex. The industrial park, established in 2004 during a period of warming ties between the Koreas, was once viewed as a test case for reunification because it combined South Korean technology with cheap North Korean labor. But the complex’s operation was suspended in 2016 amid tensions over North Korea’s weapons program.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Raising the minimum wage reduces divorce rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News