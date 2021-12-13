The Orange County Register Names Jobot No. 1 Midsize Company in Top Workplaces 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

Jobot launched just over three years ago and is already considered a Top Workplace by the Orange County Register for 2021. The list is based on confidential feedback from Jobot team members and gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“At Jobot, we say that fortune favors the bold,” says Heidi Golledge, Founder and CEO of Jobot. “We are proud of every person here at Jobot, who were not only bold enough to weather the storm that is the pandemic, but also thrived during adversity.”

“We are grateful to be named by the Orange County Register and are truly honored by our Jobot family members who build and utilize our software, Jax, every day to place thousands of people in better jobs.” continues Golledge. “This award is another reminder that treating people with kindness and respect matters.”

The AI-powered staffing and recruiting firm has helped put more than 5,000 people in new jobs across the nation. In addition to helping grow the job economy, The Jobot Get a Job, Give a Job Foundation™ has donated over $250,000 to promote education and help folks find better jobs.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Jobot’s Founder and CEO is a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for two companies and exited a previous company for over $100 Million. Golledge has been featured in many publications such as Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and Business Insider for her expertise in building and leading successful companies and creating positive work cultures and innovative technology.

About Jobot

Jobot blends their proprietary AI technology, Jax™, and experienced recruiters, Jobot Pros, to create the first-of-its-kind job matching engine. This unique blend of technology and recruiting expertise makes recruiting top talent and building a positive work culture possible.

About Energage

Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

