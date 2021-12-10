The Worcester Red Sox and Standard AI Open Next Phase of Polar Park’s “WooSox Market” – Introducing Baseball’s First Autonomous Retail Experience

WORCESTER, Mass. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--

The Worcester Red Sox and Standard AI, the world leader in computer vision for retail, today announced the next phase of the WooSox Market™ at Polar Park - baseball’s first autonomous retail experience. The two companies are excited about potentially bringing this autonomous retail technology to other ballparks and sports arenas.

WooSox Market Powered by Standard AI at Polar Park (Photo: Business Wire)

Using only AI-powered cameras and the cloud, the WooSox Market is a fully autonomous retail experience that enables fans to shop for their favorite ballpark snacks and memorabilia and pay without any scanning, waiting in line, or stopping to checkout. Using the Standard AI Checkout app, fans will be able to add payment information and view their receipt just minutes after purchase.

“Worcester has a rich history of innovation, making it ideal for baseball’s first autonomous retail market,” said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. “The WooSox Market adds a wonderful convenience that means less time in line and more time enjoying our beautiful ballpark.”

Standard AI retrofitted the WooSox Market using only ceiling-mounted cameras and proprietary computer vision software, which accurately associates each shopper with the items they pick up. WooSox fans just enter the store, grab the items they want, and tap their phone to walk out -- and receive an accurate receipt in minutes. The Standard AI platform was designed with privacy in mind and does not use facial recognition.

“Sporting events are the perfect venue for autonomous retail, ensuring no fan has to wait in line or miss a minute of action on the field. We could not be more excited to partner with the Worcester Red Sox to open baseball’s first autonomous retail store,” said Jordan Fisher, CEO and co-founder, Standard AI.

To celebrate the season, Polar Park will be the site of the Inaugural WooSox Winter Wonderland, Saturday, December 11 at 11 am EST, when fans are invited to come out with their friends and family to meet former Red Sox players Lenny DiNardo and Sam Horn, and to enjoy interactions with Mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog, along with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

About Standard AI

Standard AI has transformed retail as we know it. With the first checkout-free solution that works in any existing store, the Standard platform allows customers to walk in, take what they need, and walk out - without waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay. The company’s machine vision and AI-powered solution is the only one that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores, representing a giant leap forward for retail tech and enabling retailers to rapidly deliver an amazing new shopping experience to customers. The first and best-funded startup in this space, Standard AI has launched multiple operational stores with customers, and is working with retailers around the world. Learn more at https://standard.ai/.

