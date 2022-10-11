 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK spy chief says rise of China world's top security issue

  • Updated
  • 0
Britain Intelligence China

FILE - Jeremy Fleming, head of the British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), is photographed in London, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. In a rare public speech Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 to the Royal United Services Institute think tank, Fleming accused China of using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad, saying Beijing’s aggressive stance is driven by fear and poses “a huge threat to us all.”

 Frank Augstein - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency on Tuesday accused China of trying to “rewrite the rules of international security,” saying Beijing is using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad.

Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, said that despite war raging in Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Beijing’s growing power is “the national security issue that will define our future.”

In a rare public speech to the Royal United Services Institute think tank, Fleming alleged that Beijing’s Communist authorities want to “gain strategic advantage by shaping the world’s technology ecosystem.”

“When it comes to technology, the politically motivated actions of the Chinese state is an increasingly urgent problem we must acknowledge and address,” Fleming said. “That’s because it’s changing the definition of national security into a much broader concept. Technology has become not just an area for opportunity, for competition and collaboration, it’s a battleground for control, values and influence.”

People are also reading…

He argued that the one-party system in Beijing seeks to control China’s population and sees other countries “as either potential adversaries or potential client states, to be threatened, bribed or coerced.”

Relations between Britain and China have grown increasingly frosty in recent years, with U.K. officials accusing Beijing of economic subterfuge and human rights abuses.

British spies have given increasingly negative assessments of Beijing’s influence and intentions. Last year the head of the MI6 overseas intelligence agency, Richard Moore, called China one of the biggest threats to Britain and its allies.

In 2020, then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed the United States in banning Chinese tech firm Huawei as a security risk, ordering it to be stripped out of the U.K.’s 5G telecoms network by 2027.

Fleming warned that China is seeking to fragment the infrastructure of the internet to exert greater control. He also said China is seeking to use digital currencies used by central banks to snoop on users’ transactions and as a way of avoiding future international sanctions of the sort imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Fleming argued that China’s BeiDou satellite system — an alternative to the widely used GPS navigation technology — could contain “a powerful anti-satellite capability, with a doctrine of denying other nations access to space in the event of a conflict.”

Fleming warned that the world is approaching a “sliding doors" moment in history — a reference to the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow film in which a woman’s fate hinges on a seemingly trivial moment.

He called on Western firms and researchers to toughen intellectual property protections and for democratic countries to develop alternatives that can prevent developing nations from “mortgaging the future by buying into the Chinese vision for technology.”

He said the world’s democracies can't afford to fall behind in cutting-edge fields such as quantum computing, and warned of a potential weakness over semiconductors, the critical chips used in everyday electronics. Taiwan — which China regards as a breakaway province to be reclaimed by force if necessary — is a world leader in their production.

“Events in the Taiwan Straits — any risk to that vital supply chain — have the potential to directly impact the resilience of the U.K. and global future growth,” Fleming said.

Fleming also addressed the war in Ukraine, saying Russia is running short of weapons and Ukraine’s “courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide.”

“Russia’s forces are exhausted,” he said. “The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a desperate situation.”

GCHQ, formally known as the Government Communications Headquarters, is one of Britain’s three main intelligence agencies, alongside MI5 and MI6. It did not disclose the sources of its intelligence on China and Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. Friday's order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to end a yearslong battle over the safety of EU citizens data that tech companies store in the U.S. The order narrows the scope of intelligence gathering to “validated intelligence priorities” and will create an independent court to review complaints. It's now up to the 27-member EU to assess.

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

President Joe Biden says a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China. He hailed the company's expansion during an appearance Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York, with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections. The president cites IBM’s commitment as part of a larger manufacturing boom, spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. He says that legislation was needed for national and economic security and that “the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against” it.

Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion

Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion

The long list of celebrities promoting cryptocurrencies just got shorter. Kim Kardashian is being barred from doing so for three years — and will pay a $1 million fine — to settle federal charges that she recommended a crypto security to her 330 million Instagram followers without making clear that she was paid to do so. The reality TV star also must give up the $250,000 she was paid for the Instagram post about Ethereum Max tokens, plus interest. That's according to a Securities and Exchange Commission settlement announced Monday. Kardashian is the latest celebrity to get ensnared in regulations that require full disclosure by people getting paid to promote financial products.

Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower

Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower

Asian shares are mostly lower as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 3.8% after reopening from a holiday. It was the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world's biggest chipmaker, plunged 7%. Benchmarks also dropped in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Shares closed lower on Wall Street ahead of the beginning of the corporate earnings reporting season, which will provide insight into how high inflation and rising interest rates have been affecting companies. An update on consumer price inflation and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting are due out this week.

Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline

Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline

The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline. Officials say flights have not been affected. A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day. He says IT and security people are investigating. It's a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted. A spokeswoman says LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration. Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for similar attacks on state government websites.

Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia

Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia

India's government says it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand. A spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry says some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies, and that the Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud. He says the companies appear to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and some Indian cities and are recruiting Indian workers through social media advertisements for fake highly lucrative jobs in Thailand.

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive says it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer. The company founded in 2009 said Friday it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles’ front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough. It said there have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported. The company based in Irvine, California, said the fix would only take a few minutes, and it expects to be able to repair them all in about 30 days, with customer collaboration.

US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

The U.S. Navy has held a joint drone drill with the United Kingdom in the Persian Gulf. The drill Friday tested the same unmanned surveillance ships that Iran twice has seized in recent months in the Middle East. The exercise comes as the U.S. Navy separately told commercial shippers in the wider region that it would continue using drones in the Middle East and warned against interfering with their operations. The drone drill also comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran on the seas remain high amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as protests sweep the Islamic Republic.

Viewers head to Weather Channel for Hurricane Ian coverage

Viewers head to Weather Channel for Hurricane Ian coverage

The Weather Channel had its biggest audience in five years on Wednesday, when Hurricane Ian made its devastating landfall in western Florida. With an average of 3.4 million viewers, it was the channel's biggest audience since Hurricane Harvey deluged Texas in 2017. In the ensuing five years, more media options have popped up for people to follow the storm. The one-year-old Fox Weather service had its busiest day ever. The Weather Channel's parent company also made available a free streaming service that allowed viewers to watch local Florida stations in markets like Tampa and Fort Myers as they followed the storm, again with record usage.

Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup

Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup

The former chief security officer for Uber has been convicted of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service. Authorities say Joseph Sullivan was convicted Wednesday in San Francisco of federal charges for concealing the breach, in which hackers stole data on 57 million users and 600,000 driver's license numbers. Prosecutors say Sullivan concealed the breach from the Federal Trade Commission and secretly paid the hackers $100,000 in return for promising not to release the data. Uber's new management uncovered the truth in 2017 and made the breach public. The hackers pleaded guilty in 2019 to computer fraud conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Watch Now: Related Video

How hypertension can affect your cognitive ability

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News