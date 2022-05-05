US Cyber Command team helps Lithuania protect its networks

The invasion of Ukraine means fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Red Square on Monday, when the country marks its victory in World War II. The patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever. This year’s Victory Day won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops fighting in neighboring Ukraine, The Kremlin has refused to refer to the fighting in Ukraine as a “war,” instead calling it a “special military operation.” Some observers believe President Vladimir Putin could use the holiday to finally declare the operation to be a war in order to bolster Russia’s national commitment.