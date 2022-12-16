 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy

  • Updated
  • 0
FTX Bankruptcy

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat NBA basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public.

 Marta Lavandier - staff, AP

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public.

At a brief hearing Friday, the judge presiding over the FTX bankruptcy granted a motion by media outlets to intervene for the purpose of objecting to the sealing of creditor information.

A separate objection by the U.S. trustee, the government watchdog that oversees Chapter 11 reorganizations, also was on the agenda for Friday’s hearing but was postponed by Judge John Dorsey until Jan. 11, when he likely will also hear arguments from the media.

In a court filing earlier this week, an attorney for Delaware’s acting U.S. trustee noted that “disclosure is a basic premise of bankruptcy law.”

People are also reading…

“The debtors simply cannot seek bankruptcy protection and then do business behind a shield of secrecy” Juliet Sarkessian wrote.

Sarkessian warned that allowing FTX to shield creditor lists and financial schedules would be a “slippery slope” and create an unfavorable precedent for bankruptcies in which creditors are also customers.

Last month, Dorsey temporarily granted a request by FTX to redact the names and addresses of clients and creditors from court filings, even though such information is typically public. The judge did direct FTX to file an unredacted creditor matrix under seal with the court, but the company has yet to do so.

Lawyers for FTX have argued that its customer list is both a valuable asset and confidential commercial information. They contend that secrecy is needed to protect FTX accounts from potential theft and to ensure that potential competitors do not “poach” FTX customers.

FTX also has sought to withhold the names and addresses of non-customer individual creditors who are citizens of the United Kingdom or European Union nations, citing a consumer protection program known as the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR.

“Debtors have been accused of lack of transparency in their business. That mindset appears to have carried over to this bankruptcy,” wrote attorney David Finger, who is representing Bloomberg L.P., Dow Jones & Co., The New York Times and the Financial Times. The media companies argue that FTX is trying to hide information “that historically has been quintessentially public in nature.”

The trustee and media companies argue that FTX’s statements in favor of secrecy are conclusory, and that company has failed to overcome the presumption of public access to court records.

While the trustee and media companies have not objected to the withholding of addresses and contact information for customers and creditors who are individuals, they argue that the names must be revealed. They reject arguments that FTX is prohibited from releasing certain information under the GDPR, saying it does not supersede U.S. bankruptcy law.

“The court should not treat foreign citizens differently than the United States citizens implicated in this case,” Finger wrote in a court filing last week.

Sarkessian, meanwhile, noted that FTX has not explained how it would determine which customers are citizens of the EU or the UK, given that the only contact information for some is an email address.

In other bankruptcy developments, an official committee of unsecured creditors was appointed by the U.S. trustee this week. The committee includes units of crypto lending platform Genesis and crypto market maker Wintermute.

Also Thursday, FTX attorneys sought court permission to sell two affiliated debtor holding companies, FTX Japan Holdings and FTX Europe AG, and two non-debtor businesses, Embed Financial Technologies Inc., and LedgerX LLC.

FTX says each of the recently acquired businesses has experienced “significant customer and employee attrition pressures,” and that selling them could allow them to continue or restart operations, while maximizing the value of the bankruptcy estate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota governor bans TikTok in executive agencies

North Dakota governor bans TikTok in executive agencies

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch, joining several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. Burgum announced the executive order late Tuesday. In addition to prohibiting downloads of TikTok on government-issued equipment or while connected to the state’s network, it bars visiting the TikTok website. North Dakota is the latest state to allege cybersecurity risks presented by the platform, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The Republican governors of South Dakota, Maryland, South Carolina and Nebraska have also taken such steps.

Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest

Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest

The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX on Tuesday, but its star witness will be missing. Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III. However Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas late Monday, and U.S. authorities said they plan to unseal charges against him on Tuesday. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when the firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto investors

SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto investors

The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities. That's according U.S. and Bahamian authorities. Sam Bankman-Fried has been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with FTX’s current CEO, John Ray III.

Census Bureau tables controversial privacy tool for survey

Census Bureau tables controversial privacy tool for survey

The U.S. Census Bureau is putting on hold plans to apply by 2025 a controversial method for protecting the privacy of participants in its most comprehensive survey of Americans after facing pushback from prominent researchers and demographers. The statistical agency said Wednesday in a blog post that the science doesn’t yet exist to apply differential privacy algorithms to the annual American Community Survey, which covers more than 40 topics ranging from income, Internet access, rent, disabilities and language spoken at home. Prominent demographers and other researchers had asked that plans to use it on the survey be dropped, claiming it would jeopardize the usability of the data.

Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council. That's the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place. That's according to multiple council members who provided images of the email to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

New this week: 'Banshees,' Whitney Houston, 'High on Life'

New this week: 'Banshees,' Whitney Houston, 'High on Life'

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from rapper Ab-Soul, the irreverent shoot-’em-up video game “High on Life” and rising comedian Atsuko Okatsuka debuts her first HBO comedy special called “The Intruder.” David Letterman travels to Ukraine to sit down with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a special one-off episode of Netflix’s “My Next Guest,” and PBS will broadcast the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony founded by William, The Prince of Wales, recognizing individuals for their environmental work. Also, Nikyatu Jusu makes one of the more arresting directorial debuts of the year in Amazon Studios’ “Nanny.”

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue check mark and access special features starting Monday. Businesses are also now getting a separate gold check mark. The blue mark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk

Twitter has suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk. Those who saw their accounts suspended include journalists working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications. The company hasn’t explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

EXPLAINER: How Elon Musk is changing what you see on Twitter

EXPLAINER: How Elon Musk is changing what you see on Twitter

What you’re seeing in your feed on Twitter is changing. But how? The social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, has been trying to prove through giving selected journalists access to some of the company’s internal communications dubbed “The Twitter Files” that officials from the previous leadership team allegedly suppressed right-wing voices. This week, Musk disbanded a key advisory group, the Trust and Safety Council, a group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed to address hate speech, child exploitation and other issues. What do the developments mean for what shows up in your feed every day? For one, the moves show that Musk is prioritizing improving Twitter’s perception on the U.S. political right.

FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors

FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors

The U.S. government charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday. Federal prosecutors allege he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in FTX’s multibillion-dollar collapse. The indictment says that beginning in 2019 Bankman-Fried devised “a scheme and artifice to defraud” FTX’s customers and investors, diverting their money to pay expenses and debts at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make lavish real estate purchases and large political donations. Separately, the SEC filed civil charges against Bankman-Fried, alleging he defrauded investors and used proceeds to buy real estate for himself and his family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Getting sun during the day will likely help you fall asleep at night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News