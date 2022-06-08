 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Vanderbilt tech boot camps surpass 1,000 graduates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University’s tech boot camps recently surpassed 1,000 graduates since they began enrolling students in 2019.

The camps are a project of the Vanderbilt School of Engineering, the Owen Graduate School of Management and Trilogy Education Services. They teach coding, data analytics, cybersecurity and digital marketing. Participants also have access to career-planning assistance, according to a news release from Vanderbilt.

The part-time, 24-week camps are helping to fill a need in Tennessee for employees with technical skills, said Philippe Fauchet, the engineering school dean.

“Through these boot camps, we help significantly increase Nashville’s homegrown population of skilled workers, who will sustain our economic development through higher quality and higher paying jobs,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

