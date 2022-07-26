Wawa agrees to payment, security changes for '19 data breach

A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite Sen. Bernie Sanders and the tea party. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S. Supporters say the U.S. must join other nations courting the chip industry or risk losing a secure supply of semiconductors. But Sanders and a wide range of conservative lawmakers, think tanks and media outlets have a different take on the bill. They call the effort “corporate welfare.”