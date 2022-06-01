 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Western nations vow to send more, better arms to Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western nations promised more and more advanced arms to Ukraine, in an effort to tip the balance in Kyiv's favor as it fends off a grinding Russian advance in the east.

Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, and the U.S. will unveil a new weapons package later in the day that will include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.”

“With this, we will enable Ukraine to defend an entire city from Russian air attacks,” he said. He said Germany will also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better equipped military — thwarting its initial efforts to take the capital and forcing Moscow to shift its focus to completing its capture of the eastern industrial Donbas region.

People are also reading…

But as the war drags on and Russia bombards towns in its inching advance, Ukraine has continued to plead for more weapons to defend itself. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has occasionally criticized the West for moving too slowly in shipping in arms — and Germany has come under particular fire that it isn’t doing enough.

The U.S. package will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, two senior administration officials said Tuesday. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the package before it is formally unveiled.

One official noted that the advanced rocket systems will give Ukrainian forces greater precision in targeting Russian assets inside Ukraine.

The announcements come as regional governor in the Donbas said Russian forces now control 70% of Sievierodonetsk, a city that is key to Russia's efforts to seize the parts of the region not already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told The Associated Press in written comments that street fighting is ongoing in the city, where about 13,000 people remain even though 90% of residential buildings have been damaged. Tens of thousands have fled the city, once home to about 100,000 people.

He noted that the only other city in the Luhansk region that Russians have not yet captured, Lysychansk, is still “fully” under Ukrainian control. “If the Russians manage to take full control over Sievierodonetsk within two to three days, they will start installing artillery and mortars and will shell Lysychansk more intensively,” Haidai said.

Separately, in a Telegram post on Wednesday, Haidai noted that some Ukrainian troops have pulled back from Sievierodonetsk.

“The evacuation (of civilians from the city) has been halted. There is no possibility to bring in humanitarian aid,” Haidai wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile. said the country is losing between 60 and 100 soldiers a day in the fighting and that another 500 are wounded.

He told the U.S. TV channel Newsmax Tuesday night that “the most difficult situation is in the east of Ukraine and southern Donetsk and Luhansk.”

In southern Ukraine, a regional governor said Russian troops are retreating and blowing up bridges to obstruct a possible Ukrainian advance. Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolayiv region, said in messages on the Telegram app on Wednesday that Russia was on the defensive.

“They are afraid of a counterattack by the Ukrainian army,” Kim wrote. He didn’t specify where the retreat was happening. The parts of the Mykolayiv region which have been held by Russian forces in recent days are close to the large Russia-held city of Kherson.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address there had been “some success in the Kherson direction” for Ukraine.

Jordans reported from Berlin. Associated Press writers Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indy 500 waves green flag on sustainability with lofty goals

Indy 500 waves green flag on sustainability with lofty goals

IndyCar's latest push to go green includes T-shirts made from recycled plastic bottles. The shirts are the centerpiece of “The Penske Initiative,” which hopes to hold carbon-neutral races by 2050. What may have been considered a laughable endeavor just a few years ago now seems like a reasonable goal despite IndyCar's waste. That includes truckloads of fuel and tires as well as countless pollutants like emissions, chemicals and petroleum products. IndyCar has plans for renewable fuel and renewable tires and already is using electric trucks.

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

The Biden administration is sending Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. Ukrainian leaders have been begging for the critical weapons as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region. The U.S. plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia. In an essay for The New York Times, President Joe Biden says the administration is not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance from the U.S.

Robotic buoys developed to keep Atlantic right whales safe

Robotic buoys developed to keep Atlantic right whales safe

A Cape Cod science center and one of the world’s largest shipping businesses are collaborating on a project to use robotic buoys to protect a vanishing whale from lethal collisions with ships. A lab at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution developed the technology, which uses buoys and underwater gliders to record whale sounds in near real time. The robotic recorders can give scientists, mariners and the public an idea of the location of rare North Atlantic right whales. Now, French shipping giant CMA CGM is working with Woods Hole to deploy two of the robotic buoys off of Norfolk, Virginia, and Savannah, Georgia.

Spain vows legal reforms in wake of spying allegations

Spain vows legal reforms in wake of spying allegations

The Spanish government will tighten judicial control over the country’s intelligence agency. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made the announcement Thursday, weeks after the agency admitted it had spied on several pro-independence supporters in Catalonia with judicial authorization. The country’s National Intelligence Center has been under fire since April, after the digital rights group Citizen Lab alleged that the phones of more than 60 Catalan politicians, lawyers and activists had been hacked with controversial spyware.  Sánchez said his government will overhaul the 2002 law that sets out judicial control of the intelligence agency.  His government also plans to reform the law on official secrets, which dates back to 1968 and the dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco.

Davos Voices: What leaders say about climate change, war

Davos Voices: What leaders say about climate change, war

The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of CEOs, government leaders and other elites this week in the Swiss town of Davos may seem full of important but impersonal announcements. So what do Davos-goers really think about issues like climate change and what's next for Russia's war in Ukraine? The Associated Press asks those ranging from LinkedIn co-founder Allen Blue and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to Antonia Gawel, the forum’s head of climate change policy. On climate, some of them say they drive electric cars, try to conserve water or commute by bike.

Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace

Arrington ad aims to draw South Carolina contrast with Mace

A Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep. Nancy Mace in the Republican primary has taken to South Carolina’s coastal airwaves with a “six-figure” digital and television ad buy seeking to contrast herself against the incumbent. Katie Arrington's 30-second spot was provided to The Associated Press in advance of its release. It features voters — as customers — seeking a “refund” on their choice of Mace, saying “she turned her back on Trump.” This ad is the first to directly contrast these two candidates in the closely watched primary. Trump soured on Mace after she voted to certify that the voters chose Joe Biden to be president.

Wall Street breaks 7-week losing streak, longest since 2001

Wall Street breaks 7-week losing streak, longest since 2001

Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday and closed higher for the week, breaking a seven-week losing streak, the longest such stretch since 2001. The S&P 500 rose 2.5%, increasing its gain for the week to 6.6%. That's the biggest weekly gain for the benchmark index since November 2020. Technology stocks were a big factor pushing the market higher. That sent the Nasdaq composite up 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%. Retailers also made solid gains. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 2.74%. U.S. crude oil prices rose.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you guess the Queen's favorite cocktail?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News