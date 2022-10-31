 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

  • Updated
  • 0
Ransomware Summit

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. Several administration officials are planning to participate in the event, including Wray. President Joe Biden was not expected to attend.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks.

The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are more resilient to better withstand attacks and disrupt bad actors planning such assaults.

A senior Biden administration official cited recent attacks such as one that targeted the Los Angeles school district last month to underscore the urgency of the issue and the summit. The official previewed the event on the condition of anonymity.

Among the administration officials planning to participate in the event are FBI Director Christopher Wray, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. President Joe Biden is not expected to attend.

People are also reading…

Participating countries are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Companies that will take part include Crowdstrike, Mandiant, Cyber Threat Alliance, Microsoft, Cybersecurity Coalition, Palo Alto, Flexxon, SAP, the Institute for Security + Technology, Siemens, Internet 2.0, Tata – TCS and Telefónica.

The previous summit took place virtually.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that's a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

An evacuation order has forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building in Miami Beach, on the same avenue where a condominium collapse in Surfside killed nearly 100 people last year. The order came Thursday evening after engineers determined the Port Royale building is unsafe. They discovered that a main concrete beam supporting the 50-year-old building has shifted and a crack in the beam has grown bigger. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier says a structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of all 164 units at the building, which is undergoing a required safety recertification.

Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia

Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group is rapidly moving ahead with construction of its $5.5 million electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia. Company officials broke ground Tuesday on Hyundai's first U.S. manufacturing plant dedicated to EVs. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Cung says the facility west of Savannah will be the envy of the industry. The automaker plans to employ 8,100 workers and produce up tp 300,000 vehicles per year in Georgia. The ceremony provided a brief moment of bipartisan celebration for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock two weeks before they stand for reelection in hotly contested races.

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market. More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

Facebook parent Meta's revenue, profit decline amid ad slump

Facebook parent Meta's revenue, profit decline amid ad slump

Facebook parent Meta has reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter. That is raising questions about whether spending $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn’t quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent. The Menlo Park, California, company’s results were hurt by drop in digital ad spending as the economy falters. Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is also facing stiff competition from TikTok. Its disappointing results follow weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations for hours to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that’s a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

The Agriculture Department has announced $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It's part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu unveiled the grant during a visit to North Carolina. There are 49 recipients in 24 states. Thursday's announcement and visit to North Carolina come as President Joe Biden and other top Democratic officials try to sell their achievements to voters before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. North Carolina has an open seat for the U.S. Senate.

Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call

Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call

Asian stock markets are mixed ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell after tech companies reported disappointing quarterly results. Forecasters expect U.S. government data to show the economy grew in the three months ending in September after two quarters of contraction. The ECB is expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.75 percentage points. Central banks are hiking rates to cool stubbornly high inflation. Investors worry that might tip the global economy into recession.

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi energy company Aramco has unveiled a $1.5 billion fund for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company’s green credentials. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference on Wednesday that the fund will focus on “breakthrough technologies that are important and startups that will help us to address climate change.” Nasser billed it as one of the world’s biggest sustainability-focused venture capital funds, and said it would invest globally and launch immediately. He was speaking at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative meeting. Aramco is one of the largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters. Environmentalists have long accused oil and gas companies of using climate-friendly pledges to “greenwash” their polluting activities.

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News