 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

WorkForce West Virginia says some receiving fraudulent texts

  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — WorkForce West Virginia says some people in the state are reporting they have received fraudulent texts offering payments.

The text messages claim to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program and say the recipient has a payment available, then asks the person to click on a link. The website is also fraudulent and dangerous, WorkForce said.

The agency, which is a division of the state Department of Commerce, said it does not send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants. The text messages are fraudulent and shouldn't be responded to or clicked, the agency said in a news release.

“The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is working diligently to stop this fraudulent text message from reaching more people,” said Scott Adkins, commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden picks first woman, person of color as science adviser

Biden picks first woman, person of color as science adviser

President Joe Biden has chosen Arati Prabhakar to be his science adviser. A former head of two federal science and engineering agencies, she will be the nation's first woman, person of color and immigrant to hold the job. But first she needs to be confirmed by the Senate. She used to run the stealthy Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which invented the Internet. At DARPA she helped kick-start the process that eventually led to a type of RNA vaccines that became COVID-19 shots. She also was the youngest person to run the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

Not enough or too far? California climate plan pleases few

A top California official says heat waves and drought gripping California highlight the urgency to slash fossil fuel use and remove planet-warming emissions from the air. California EPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld spoke Thursday as state air regulators opened a hearing on a new climate-change roadmap for the state. It lays out a plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. That means the state would remove as much carbon from the air as it emits. The timeline is among the most ambitious in the nation and world. But many environmental critics say it relies too much on carbon removal technology and doesn't do enough to reduce reliance on oil and gas.

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

The price of bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell below the psychologically important threshold on Saturday. It dropped by as much as 12% to less than $18,100 by late afternoon East Coast time, according to cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. The last time bitcoin was at this level was in November 2020, when it was on its way up to an all-time high. Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value since reaching that peak. It’s the latest sign of turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry amid wider turbulence in financial markets.

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

The historic vote by employees of a Maryland Apple store to unionize — a first for the technology giant — is a significant step in a lengthy process that labor experts say is heavily stacked against workers in favor of their employers. Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. They join a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections. A union statement said the workers voted 65-33 on Saturday to unionize via the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state testified that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing Thursday about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn deciding against penalizing Vos for contempt, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.

California regulators approve state's 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators approve state's 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators have given a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco. The decision will make Cruise, a company controlled by automaker General Motors, the first fully driverless ride-hailing service in California. There are dozens of companies trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads. Waymo, a Google spinoff, has been offering a robotic taxi service in the Phoenix area since October 2020. Cruise's San Francisco service initially will consist of 30 electric vehicles confined to transporting passengers in less-congested parts of the city late at night.

Bitcoin-boosting Salvadoran leader asks for patience

Bitcoin-boosting Salvadoran leader asks for patience

El Salvador’s Bitcoin-boosting president is asking people to be patient after the price of the cryptocurrency fell below $20,000 _ less than half the price the government paid. According to the tracking site nayibtracker.com, El Salvador under President Nayib Bukele’s administration has spent about $105 million on Bitcoin, starting last September and paying an average of almost $46,000 per coin. The value of that investment in the currency, also known as “BTC”, is now calculated to have fallen by over 50%, or around $51 million. Bukele wrote in his Twitter account late Saturday that “Patience is the key.”

South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

South Korean prosecutors have barred dozens of people connected to Terraform Labs from leaving the country as they expand an investigation into a $40 billion collapse of the company’s cryptocurrency that devastated traders around the world. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it plans to summon them for questioning as it examines whether the company committed fraud or violated financial regulations before its digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, imploded in May. South Korea’s central bank said in a recent report that the currencies' collapse was a major factor in the global currency market shrinking by more than 40% compared to late last year, when its market value reached over $2.3 trillion.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram is testing an AI face scanner to verify users' age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News