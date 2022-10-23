 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself a third five-year term Sunday as leader of the ruling Communist Party.

Xi has tightened control at home and is trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad. Washington accused Beijing this month of trying to undermine U.S. alliances, global security and economic rules. Activists says Xi’s government wants to deflect criticism of abuses by changing the U.N.'s definition of human rights.

Xi says “the world system is broken and China has answers,” said William Callahan of the London School of Economics. “More and more, Xi Jinping is talking about the Chinese style as a universal model of the world order, which goes back to a Cold War kind of conflict.”

People are also reading…

At a Communist Party congress that wrapped up Saturday, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the severe “zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China's public and disrupted business and trade. He called for more self-reliance in technology, faster military development and protection of Beijing's “core interests” abroad. He announced no changes in policies straining relations with Washington and Asian neighbors.

POLITICS: Xi calls for the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” based on reviving the ruling party’s role as an economic, social and cultural leader in a throwback to what he sees as a golden age after the 1949 revolution. “Xi’s embrace of Marxist-Leninist orthodoxy should put to rest any wishful thinking that Xi’s China might peacefully liberalize its politics and economy,” Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society and a former Australian prime minister, wrote in Foreign Affairs. Xi’s government has jailed dissidents, stepped up internet censorship and crushed a pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Its “social credit” initiative tracks the public and punishes infractions from fraud to littering. “Zero COVID,” which tracks individuals using smartphone apps and has confined tens of millions to their homes, “is indicative of how Xi Jinping wants Chinese society to work,” said Callahan. “It is to be under constant surveillance and control,” he said. “It has become much more authoritarian and at times totalitarian.”

ECONOMY: By 2035, the Communist Party wants economic output per person to match a “medium-level developed country,” Xi said in a report to the congress. That suggests doubling output from 2020 levels, according to Larry Hu and Yuxiao Zhang of Macquarie. Meanwhile, however, the ruling party is building up subsidy-devouring state industry and tightening control over entrepreneurs who generate wealth and jobs. That prompts warnings economic growth that sank to 2.2% over a year earlier in the first half of 2022 will suffer. The economy faces challenges from tension with Washington, curbs on China’s access to Western technology, an aging population and a slump in its vast real estate industry. “If top leaders take the target seriously, they might have to adopt a more pro-growth policy stance,” Hu and Zhang said in a report. Analysts are lwatching for details after the party’s Central Economic Work Conference in early December.

TECHNOLOGY: Xi promised to “build China’s self-reliance and strength in science and technology.” He gave no details, but earlier efforts to reduce reliance on the West and Japan by creating Chinese sources of renewable energy, electric car, computer and other technology have prompted complaints Beijing violates its free-trade commitments by shielding its companies from competition. American officials worry Chinese competition might erode U.S. industrial leadership. China faces growing limits on access to Western technology, especially from the United States, which warns it might be used to make weapons. China is building its own chip industry, but analysts say it is generations behind global leaders. Beijing doesn't appear to be trying to isolate China but wants to reduce strategic unease by catching up with other countries, said Alicia Garcia Herrero of Natixis. She said that will involve increased state-led investment. “That is going to create some tension,” she said.

SECURITY: Xi says “external and internal security” are the “bedrock of national rejuvenation.” In a speech that used the word security 26 times, he said Beijing will “work faster” to modernize the party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, and “enhance the military’s strategic capabilities.” China already has the world’s second-highest military spending after the United States and is trying to extend its reach by developing ballistic missiles, submarines and other technology. Xi refused to renounce the use of force to unite Taiwan with the mainland. Xi also called for improved security for supplies of energy, food and industrial goods. The party also sees “ideological security” as a priority, which is leading to more internet censorship.

FOREIGN RELATIONS: Beijing increasingly uses its economic muscle as the biggest trading partner for all of its neighbors as leverage in politics and security. China blocked imports of Australian wine, meat and other goods after its government called for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Beijing tried unsuccessfully to persuade 10 Pacific island governments to sign a security pact this year, but is making inroads with some. Police officers from the Solomon Islands are being trained in China. Beijing wants a “China-centered security system,” said Callahan. “Beijing wants to be a world leader, and part of that, according to Beijing, is to be a leader in the hard politics of global security.” Chinese diplomats, in a trend dubbed “wolf warrior diplomacy,” are more confrontational and sometimes violent. This month, Chinese diplomats in Manchester, England, beat a protester after dragging him onto the grounds of their consulate. Diplomats have “carried forward the fighting spirit,” said a deputy foreign minister, Ma Zhaoxu. He said the diplomatic corps will "improve its fighting skills and always stand at the forefront of safeguarding national interests and national dignity.”

COVID: Xi gave no indication China’s severe “Zero COVID” strategy might ease despite public frustration with its costs. While other countries are easing travel curbs, China is sticking to a strategy that has kept infection rates low but shut down major cities. The party newspaper People’s Daily tried to dispel expectations of a relaxation once the congress ended. The strategy “must be sustained,” it argued. Public health experts say more of the elderly need to be vaccinated before the ruling party can relax “Zero COVID.” That might take months. Forecasters say that means it might be the end of 2023 before controls might ease.

CLIMATE: Xi promised a “proactive and steady” approach to reducing climate-changing carbon emissions, but at the same time the ruling party is increasing coal production to avert a repeat of last year’s power shortages and blackouts. A Cabinet official said annual coal output will rise to 4.6 billion tons in 2025. That would be 12% more than 2021. Xi said in a 2020 speech to the United Nations that China's emissions should peak in 2030 but didn't say at what level. China already emits more carbon than the United States and other developed economies combined, according to Rhodium Group. China is building more coal-fired power plants, which activists warn might cause higher emissions. Meanwhile, Beijing suspended a climate dialogue with Washington in August in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to rival Taiwan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to pay for electric vehicle programs has divided Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom is against Proposition 30, which would boost taxes for people making more than $2 million. He says its a giveaway for rideshare company Lyft, which is the primary funder of the initiative. Lyft and other rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. But backers of the measure include the California Democratic Party and numerous environmental groups. They say the state needs a lot more money to speed the transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.

US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states

US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states

The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals. The announcement comes as the administration seeks to boost production and sales of electric vehicles as a key part of President Joe Biden’s strategy to slow climate change and build up U.S. manufacturing. A sweeping climate and health-care law passed in August includes several provisions to boost electric vehicles, including tax credits for EV buyers worth up to $7,500.

Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

Politically connected billionaires from Russia and Venezuela are at the center of a 49-page criminal indictment that reads like a how-to guide on circumventing U.S. sanctions. Charges were unveiled this week in New York against seven individuals who allegedly used a complex network of Hong Kong shell companies, cryptocurrency and cash drop offs to sidestep the western financial system. Prosecutors allege the conspiracy's aim was to purchase sensitive U.S. military technology, smuggle illicit Venezuelan oil and launder tens of millions of dollars on behalf of wealthy Russian businessmen.

Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation’s “long-term economic well-being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The former Federal Reserve chair visited a Virginia research and development business park with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday and talked up administration efforts to revitalize America’s manufacturing capacity, spur computer chip production and upgrade the country’s infrastructure. Yellen’s visit is part of the Treasury leader’s ongoing tour of the U.S., as she and other administration officials try to quell the impact on Americans of persistent high inflation.

Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections. The lawsuit filed in California Friday evening accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group’s emails to users’ spam folders. They complain that's impacting both their fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states. Google denies the allegation and says the company doesn't filter emails based on political affiliation. A spokesperson says Gmail’s spam filters “reflect users’ actions.”

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

The Taiwanese company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands has unveiled an electric SUV that will be produced for a Taiwan automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Taiwan's Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. It said the five-seat vehicle should be able to travel 700 kilometers (440 miles) on one charge. No price was announced. Foxconn announced plans last year to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets.

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals

Having a fast internet connection at home has become a near-requirement for many Americans, especially with the rise of remote education and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But an investigation by The Markup has found that internet service providers often offer drastically different speeds to different customers, even when those customers live in different parts of the same city. In many cases, the poorest and least white parts of a city only are offered service that’s so slow it doesn’t meet federal regulators’ definition of broadband — and providers regularly charge the same amount for that service as they do for their fastest speeds in other neighborhoods.

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke at the start of a party meeting Sunday that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its future economic and political direction. It comes amid a painful economic slump and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security. The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Xi, 69, is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.

Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections

Mississippi rolls out mobile ID for statewide elections

Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as their voter identification in next month's election. The 2022 elections mark the first real test of a new statewide program that integrates technology into Mississippi's voting process. A smartphone app stores a resident’s driver’s license in digital form and allows them to use their phone in places where they would typically show a license. Around 100,000 people in Mississippi have downloaded the app and more than 51,000 residents signed up for the digital driver’s license. State leaders say Mississippi is one of 10 states with a complete mobile identification program.

Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

The Paris auto show is back. Tuesday's opening is the first for the show since 2018, with it previously held every two years but the pandemic canceling it in 2020. This year's show will be shorter and some major carmakers are skipping it as auto shows lose some of their importance for the industry. The focus is on the French home team of Stellantis and Renault and on electric vehicle offerings that are becoming routine as their market share grows due to regulatory pressure in Europe. Automakers at the show include Chinese manufacturers who analysts say are making rapid technological progress as they explore expansion into Europe.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News