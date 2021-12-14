 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Zynga Invites Players to Golf at the North Pole This Holiday Season in StarLark’s Golf Rival

  • 0
Zynga Invites Players to Golf at the North Pole This Holiday Season in StarLark’s Golf Rival

Zynga Invites Players to Golf at the North Pole This Holiday Season in StarLark’s Golf Rival

 Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that StarLark, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc. and the developer of Golf Rival, the fast-growing and second largest mobile golf game in the world, is kicking off the holiday season for mobile golfers with a series of themed in-game events. These events will allow players to tee up in an arctic winter wonderland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005552/en/

Zynga Invites Players to Golf at the North Pole This Holiday Season in StarLark’s Golf Rival (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the Northern Lights in-game event running from December 20, 2021 through January 3, 2022, players will be able to enjoy fun holiday competitions that allow them to hone their golf skills in a festive and spectacular setting.

People are also reading…

Set in the newly created Aurora golf course, Northern Lights transports fantasy golfers to the North Pole. The unique course features a beautiful holiday backdrop with colorful Christmas trees, fantastic ice sculptures and vibrant candy cane lights. The festival is split into two separate in-game events: the Aurora Vibes Special Challenge, a 12-round Player-versus-Player (PvP) challenge, and the Winter Wonderland Tournament, an 18-hole standalone challenge.

In the Aurora Vibes Special Challenge, mobile golfers use special festive golf balls and advance through rounds by defeating their competitors – while earning rewards for each round they master. If there is a draw in regulation play, the shootout round takes players to a nighttime version of the course, where golfers can test their skills under the spectacular light show of the Aurora Borealis. Players that complete the challenge will be rewarded with ultimate chest prizes that contain a variety of coins, gems, club cards, golf balls and legendary clubs.

Players who prefer to hone their golf skills solo can opt for the Winter Wonderland Tournament, a standalone event designed for players to sharpen their skills on the course and measure their progress. Players will complete Aurora’s 18 holes to try to achieve new personal best records and earn prizes. The Winter Wonderland Tournament is the perfect way for players to master the course and prepare for more challenging PvP competitions.

“At Zynga, the holidays are a time to offer our players creative ways to come together and enjoy competing in our games,'' said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “With its Northern Lights holiday event, the Golf Rival team has created a uniquely entertaining way to play golf with the spirit of the season.”

Starting December 20, Golf Rival players will also be able to participate in The Brink Game - Snowman Peak. This additional holiday bold beat features a unique twist. In the three-round playoff competition, players will try to get their ball as close to the hole as possible without sinking it. This event rewards precision and skill, as the closer players get to the hole, the higher the rank and score. If a player accidentally holes in the ball, a prankish character known as Snowman Peak pops out of the hole to knock the ball far away, giving the golfer a low score.

“The holiday season is a perfect time for mobile gamers to unite and play the games they love,” said Henry You, StarLark Founder and General Manager. “By creating a festive backdrop for players to compete, we created a fun new spin on fantasy golf that we hope players around the globe will enjoy.”

Editor’s note:

Key art and broadcast assets are available for use by clicking here.

For additional information on the Northern Lights in-game event, please visit Golf Rival on Facebook.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR RacingTM, Empires & PuzzlesTM, FarmVilleTM, Golf RivalTM, Hair ChallengeTM, Harry Potter: Puzzles & SpellsTM, High Heels!TM, Merge Dragons!TM, Merge Magic! ™, Queen BeeTM, Toon Blast ™, Toy Blast ™, Words With FriendsTM and Zynga PokerTM. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, relating to, among other things, certain gameplay details, features and in-game events in the mobile game Golf Rival. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “outlook,” “projected,” “planned,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “expect,” and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005552/en/

CONTACT: Media Relations:

Jenny Taylor

jetaylor@zynga.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE INTERNET ELECTRONIC GAMES

SOURCE: Zynga

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/14/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 12/14/2021 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005552/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday announced 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration's coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.

Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry.

Michigan Senate OKs incentives after Ford expands in South

Michigan Senate OKs incentives after Ford expands in South

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate on Thursday quickly endorsed bills that would boost job-creation and expansion incentives offered to businesses, amid efforts to land unspecified major projects in the auto industry as it shifts to greener technology.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to sound more confident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News