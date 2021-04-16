Instead, factors like industry mix and union strength may be the key factors that drive electricians’ wages. For instance, the third best-paying state for electricians, Alaska, has one of the nation’s highest unionization rates, along with a large oil and gas extraction industry that requires highly skilled electricians to keep equipment running safely and efficiently. Top-paying states in the Midwest similarly have stronger unions and manufacturing-oriented economies that rely on skilled industrial electricians. Meanwhile, lower-paying states in the South have much weaker labor unions and economies more likely to be driven by agriculture or other industries where electricians’ services are less critical. The same factors are at play at the metro level, and accordingly, most of the best-paying cities for electricians are located in the states that also pay electricians the most.