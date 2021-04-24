The best-paying cities for moms

Nearly 72% of all moms are employed either full-time or part-time, which is higher than the overall level of 63% for the general population. However, the employment status and labor force participation rates of mothers depend on their children’s ages. Moms that have school-age kids only (aged 6-17) are the most likely to be employed, at nearly 77%. On the other hand, moms with both young children (under 6) and school-age kids have the lowest employment rate, at 64%. This group is also the least likely to be in the labor force, with one-third of these moms opting out.

While the median annual wage for full-time working moms is $45,000 nationally, moms in some cities and states earn significantly more or less. Moreover, differences in cost of living across the country determine how comfortable it is to live on a given annual wage.