The best places to move after college

Last year was a difficult time for recent college graduates. Those who graduated in the spring of 2020 found themselves job-hunting in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses across the country were forced to shut their doors. And among those businesses who didn’t have to close, many put the brakes on hiring. With the U.S. starting to round the corner of the pandemic, this year’s college graduates will face a very different job market. Unemployment rates are declining, vaccination rates are increasing, and businesses have a much brighter outlook for the future. Recent graduates will want to consider such factors as earning potential, local job market conditions, and the cost of living when they choose where to locate after the pandemic. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 before the pandemic, median income for recent college graduates was $40,000, and the unemployment rate for this group was 3.4%.