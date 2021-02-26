The cities with the fastest growing wages

At the occupation level within specific metropolitan areas, large changes in average wages can be observed over a five-year period for a variety of reasons outside of hourly wage increases for specific workers. For example, such changes in average wages could be due to changes in local minimum wage laws that have had a disproportionate impact on specific workers, the success or failure of specific local businesses employing large numbers of workers in particular occupations, or changes in the number of available low- or high-wage positions within specific occupations, to name a few. As a result, the jobs reporting the largest wage gains at the local level are varied, running the gamut from Cement Masons to Real Estate Agents.