The cities with the most minority-owned startups

Detailed Findings & Methodology

The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey, which includes all U.S. businesses with paid employees. To identify the locations with the most minority-owned startup businesses, researchers calculated the percentage of all startup businesses (firms less than two years old) that are minority owned. The researchers also calculated the minority population share of each geographic region (defined as the percentage of the total population that does not identify as non-Hispanic white) by using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 residents were included. Additionally, metros were grouped into cohorts based on population size: small (100,000–349,999), midsize (350,000–999,999), and large (1,000,000 or more).