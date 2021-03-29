The cities with the most self-employed workers

Nationally, self-employed workers total over 15.3 million, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. While the COVID-19 pandemic has had drastic impacts on the economy as a whole, many small business owners and other self-employed workers have been particularly hard hit.

Two different data sources—the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)—pegged the national self-employment rate in the range of 9.6% to 10% for 2019. While recently updated data from the BLS reported a jump from 10% to 10.5% in 2020, the total number of self-employed workers actually decreased from 2019 to 2020. The increase in the self-employment rate can be explained by both an increase in the number of self-employed workers operating their own incorporated businesses and a decrease in the total number of people employed. The U.S. saw a large increase in new business applications in 2020, indicating that some workers likely turned to self-employment after losing their jobs due to the pandemic.