The cities with the most successful blue-collar workers

The small and midsize metros with the most successful blue-collar workers are also mostly located in the Midwest, Rust Belt, and South. Some of these metros—Monroe, MI and Johnstown, PA—have very high concentrations of blue-collar workers, topping 50% of total employment. Most of these smaller metros are highly affordable, so blue-collar wages go further. Union membership among these metros ranges considerably, from 0% to over 20%.

To find the locations with the most successful blue-collar workers, researchers at Inspection Support Network analyzed the latest data on wages and employment from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample, cost-of-living data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’s 2019 Regional Price Parity dataset, and union membership data from Unionstats.com. To make wages comparable across locations, wages in expensive metros were adjusted down to reflect lower purchasing power while wages in relatively affordable metros were adjusted up to reflect higher purchasing power.