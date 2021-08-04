The five best hybrid SUVs you can buy

Standard features on the base Escape Hybrid SE include dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Driver aids include blind-spot monitoring and lane departure mitigation.

2021 HONDA CR-V HYBRID

Base price: $31,785

Fuel economy: 38 mpg combined

The Honda CR-V is one of Edmunds’ favorite small SUVs, and the fuel-efficient hybrid model is no different. While it’s a bit more expensive than some of its competitors, the CR-V Hybrid comes well equipped with lots of standard tech and safety features. All-wheel drive — optional on most rivals — is standard here too. Edmunds found the CR-V Hybrid comfortable and spacious, with many clever storage bins in the cabin for your phone, drinks and other small items.

Notable standard features on the base CR-V Hybrid EX include LED lighting, remote start, keyless entry and ignition, and driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

2022 HYUNDAI TUCSON HYBRID

Base price: $30,235

Fuel economy: 37-38 mpg combined