TikTok executive talks shopping and the famous feta pasta

Q: What is it about TikTok videos that makes people want to buy what they see?

A: I think it’s the evolution of product placement. You have real people that are demonstrating product or wearing product and using it in a way that you would use it or wear it. Maybe if you’re a dancer and you see leggings that are super comfortable and somebody who’s dancing and you see that they’re not sliding down or they’re not riding up. They’re not trying to pretend that the products are doing something that they don’t.

Q: You call people who make TikTok videos creators instead of influencers. Why?

A: We choose to call them creators because anybody can do it and anybody can take off on the platform. There was a fashion creator who is big on TikTok and she started wearing her Gap hoodie in her videos and they started taking off. And she’s not somebody that Gap was following or sending clothing to, which would be more of that influencer side. She was somebody who wore a Gap hoodie one day as an outfit and then Gap hoodies started taking off because people liked what she was wearing.

Q: People know that influencers on other social media apps are paid and can't be trusted. How do you stop that from happening on TikTok?