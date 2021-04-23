 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tod's shares soar on $90.5m deal with French group LVMH
0 comments
AP

Tod's shares soar on $90.5m deal with French group LVMH

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tod's shares soar on $90.5m deal with French group LVMH

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020 file photo, CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault presents the group's 2019 results during a press conference, in Paris. Arnault and Tod’s founder Diego Dalle Valle are further cementing their 20-year friendship with a deal for the French group to increase its stake in the Italian luxury goods maker. Shares in the Italian luxury fashion group Tod’s jumped by more than 10%, to 39.02 euros, Friday on news of the 75-million-euro deal.

 Thibault Camus

MILAN (AP) —

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Tod’s founder Diego Dalle Valle are further cementing their 20-year friendship with a deal for the French group to increase its stake in the Italian luxury goods maker.

Shares in the Italian luxury footwear and fashion group Tod’s jumped by more than 10%, to 39.02 euros Friday on news of the 75-million-euro ($90.5 million) deal.

That’s well-above the per-share price of 33.10 euros that LVMH, a longtime investor in Tod’s, agreed to pay for 2.25 million shares, representing a 6.8% stake. The deal finalizes on April 28.

Dalla Valle said in a statement that the deal “may represent an excellent reason to consider further opportunities to be taken in the future ahead.” He did not provide details.

The Tod's deal got more expensive after the Italian group added popular social influencer and brand founder Chiara Ferragni to its board earlier this month, boosting shares by 12% as it signaled its intent to target younger buyers.

Beside the Tod’s luxury footwear and fashion brand, the group also owns Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier.

LVMH brands include Christian Dior, Fenty and Tiffany & Co.

The pandemic has knocked the bottom out of luxury sales, but analysts say it also provides an opportunity for mergers and acquisitions to strengthen those poised to relaunch as economies rebound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 13

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Clyde L. Skaaren
Obituaries

Clyde L. Skaaren

Clyde L. Skaaren, 70, of Hokah, MN, passed away on April 18, 2021 at Mayo Health Care System in La Crosse, WI. He was born in Caledonia, MN on…

Harlan O. Hanson
Obituaries

Harlan O. Hanson

Harlan O. Hanson, 85, of Chaseburg, died Sunday April 18, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 25, 1935 to Henr…

Connie S. Majerus
Obituaries

Connie S. Majerus

Connie S. Majerus, 65, of Stoddard, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home, after a hard fought and …

Gary Gene Page
Obituaries

Gary Gene Page

Gary Gene Page, 72, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Lakeview Health Center in West Salem. He was born on March 2, 1949 in La Crosse to…

Lyle W. Bohland
Obituaries

Lyle W. Bohland

ANESVILLE—Lyle W. Bohland, age 82, of Janesville, died peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home with his family at his side. He was born…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News