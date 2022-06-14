 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Top state court rejects effort to free Bronx Zoo elephant

  • Updated
  • 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's top court on Tuesday rejected an effort to free Happy the elephant from the Bronx Zoo, ruling that she does not meet the definition of “person” who is being illegally confined.

The 5-2 decision by the state Court of Appeals affirms an earlier court decision and means Happy will not be released through a habeas corpus proceeding, which is a way for people to challenge illegal confinement.

The majority decision written by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said that “while no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion,” a writ of habeas corpus is intended to protect the liberty of human beings and does not apply to a nonhuman animal like Happy.

The case had been closely watched by animal rights activists and industries that depend on animals. The zoo and its supporters warned that a win for advocates at the Nonhuman Rights Project could open the door to more legal actions on behalf of animals, including pets and other species in zoos.

People are also reading…

The advocates at the Nonhuman Rights Project argued that Happy is an autonomous, cognitively complex elephant worthy of the right reserved in law for “a person.”

The Bronx Zoo argued Happy is neither illegally imprisoned nor a person, but a well-cared-for elephant “respected as the magnificent creature she is.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sydney Marie Becker

HOLMEN—Sydney Marie Becker, 22, of Milwaukee and formerly Holmen, died Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence.

Michelle (Shelly) R. Heaser

Michelle (Shelly) R. Heaser

Michelle passed away June 6, 2022, at Gundersen Healthcare in La Crosse. Michelle was born April 13, 1959, to Donald and Margaret Heaser in St…

Steven M. Kleinheinz

Steven M. Kleinheinz

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN—Steven M. Kleinheinz, 59, of St. Louis Park, MN died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Robert R. Ingram

Robert R. Ingram

EAU CLAIRE — Robert R. Ingram, 43, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the village of Haugen.

Kathleen "Kathy" Mary Sanborn

Kathleen "Kathy" Mary Sanborn

DE SOTO—Kathleen “Kathy” Mary Sanborn, age 67, of De Soto passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

David Robin Clark

David Robin Clark

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — David Robin Clark, 67, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dave was …

Watch Now: Related Video

Four foods that are draining your energy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News