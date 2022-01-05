 Skip to main content
AP

Travis Lunn named new president of Atlantic City's Borgata

Borgata President

FILE- The exterior of the Borgata casino is shown on Oct. 1, 2020 in Atlantic City, N.J. On Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, parent company MGM Resorts named Travis Lunn as the casino's new president.

 Wayne Parry - staff, AP

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Travis Lunn, a veteran casino executive, was named Wednesday as the new president of Atlantic City's Borgata casino.

He most recently served as the southeast group president and chief operating officer for MGM Resorts, where he led Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi.

Lunn succeeds former Borgata president Melonie Johnson, who is returning to MGM's National Harbor casino as president and chief operating officer, a job she held before joining the Borgata in 2020.

The move reduces the number of women in charge of Atlantic City casinos to one; less than a year and a half ago, there were four. The lone remaining female casino boss here is Jacqueline Grace at the Tropicana, where she serves as senior vice president and general manager.

MGM said the two Mississippi casinos Lund oversaw last year achieved record gambling revenue for multiple months while instituting strict COVID19-related health and safety protocols.

People are also reading…

“It’s an honor to be joining this incredibly talented team,” Lunn said in a statement. “Borgata is a world-class resort destination with a brand recognized nationwide for its spectacular accommodations, culinary program and entertainment offerings. I can’t wait to jump in and connect with all of the employees, guests and local community members.”

The Borgata is Atlantic City's top-performing casino. Over the first 11 months of this year, it has won more than $1 billion in total gambling revenue, including in-person table and slot winnings; internet gambling and sports betting.

That is more than twice the revenue of its closest competitor.

Lunn previously led MGM Grand Las Vegas as general manager and senior vice president of operations.

Before joining MGM Resorts, he served as vice president of operations for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and general manager of hotel operations for The Venetian and The Palazzo resorts.

Lunn holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

