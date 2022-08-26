 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK regulator says household energy bills will rise 80% a year in October, deepening cost-of-living crisis

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

LONDON (AP) — UK regulator says household energy bills will rise 80% a year in October, deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loren W. Hoekstra

Loren W. Hoekstra, 36, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died at her home in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending.Pederson-V…

Robin R. Lee

Robin R. Lee

LA CROSSE — Robin R. Lee, 64, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. A celebration of his life w…

Dr. DeVerne William Vig, M.D.

Dr. DeVerne William Vig, M.D.

VIROQUA—Dr. DeVerne William Vig, M.D. passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021, at the age of 98. DeVerne and his identical twin brother, Dr…

Dan Charles Turner

Dan Charles Turner

Dan Charles Turner, age 75, found his next fishing hole on Aug. 20, 2022, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Dan was born in Eau Claire, …

Dale Perry Anderson, Sr.

Dale Perry Anderson, Sr.

ONALASKA—Dale Perry Anderson, Sr., 65, of Onalaska, passed away unexpectedly, on August 21, 2022. He was born on September 29, 1956 to Perry a…

John L Koskovich

MINDORO — John L Koskovich, 31, of Mindoro, died on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse. A funeral service wil…

Scott George Hamm

Scott George Hamm

CADOTT — Scott George Hamm, 69, of Cadott, Wis., passed away peacefully at home with family at his side under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Watch Now: Related Video

Heard of 'worldschooling?' Why many parents are trying this trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News