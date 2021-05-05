What motherhood taught me about money: 8 moms weigh in

-Adrienne Allgire , 51, of Bel Air, Maryland; her kids are 15 and 12

TIME TOGETHER BEATS PRICEY TOYS

“Happiness is inexpensive. No matter how expensive a toy is, time with parents is what a child really craves and will remember when they are older. That’s why I always have extra cookie dough on hand for impromptu baking days.”

-Sara Lundberg , 33, of Portland, Oregon; she has 3-year-old twins, a 20-month-old and a 9-month-old; she’s expecting her fifth child this summer

TWO KIDS WOULD BE TOO EXPENSIVE FOR US

“I always wanted two kids, but motherhood taught me to think twice about having a second child in terms of money. My husband and I both work full-time and have great careers, but we live in a higher cost-of-living area. Childcare is scarce, and we were unable to get our son into daycare when I returned to work. We had to hire a nanny, which is not cheap. Looking toward the future, my husband and I had to take a hard look at what our quality of life would be financially, as a family, if we had a second child. Ultimately, we decided not to have a second child.”

-Krissy Hadick , 38, of San Luis Obispo, California; her son is 2 and a half

INVEST FOR MY FAMILY’S FUTURE